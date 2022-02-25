On this day ...
FEBUARY 25, 1961 — Niagara ended St. Bonaventure’s 99-game winning streak at home with an 87-77 victory against the Bonnies.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State vs. LIU (2), noon in Peoria, Ariz.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Bushnell at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m. in Cascade Conference semifinal
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Oregon, noon
Lewis-Clark State vs. Xavier (La.), 9 a.m. in LSU Alexandria Invitational
Lewis-Clark State vs. LSU Shreveport, 1 p.m. in LSU Alexandria Invitational
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State in Pac-12 indoor championships, noon in Seattle
Idaho in Big Sky indoor championships, 9 a.m. at Bozeman, Mont.
COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING
Washington State at Pac-12 championships, 6 p.m. in Federal Way, Wash.
Idaho at WAC tournament, 8:30 a.m. in Houston
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Sandpoint at Moscow, 6 p.m. in Game 2 of Idaho Class 4A best-of-3 championship series
Lapwai vs. Kamiah, 7 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament final at Lewiston High School
Pullman vs. Tumwater, 4 p.m. in Washington Class 2A regional tournament at University High School
Colfax vs. Napavine, 6 p.m. in Washington Class 2B regional tournament at University High School
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colfax vs. Lake Roosevelt, 8 p.m. in Washington Class 2B regional tournament at University High School
Golf — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, second round, 11 a.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Norwich City at Southampton, noon, USA
Tennis — Various tournaments, noon, Tennis
Mixed martial arts — Bellator 275: Gregard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford (middleweights), 1 p.m., Showtime
Men’s college basketball — Akron at Ohio, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Saint Louis at Richmond, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Northwestern at Penn St., 4 p.m., FS1; Texas St. at Troy, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Iowa at Nebraska, 6 p.m., FS1; San Jose St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m., FS1
Women’s basketball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Brown vs. Team Cloud, 4 p.m., FS2; Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Hawkins, 6:30 p.m., FS2
NBA — Miami at New York, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Dallas at Utah, 6 p.m., ROOT; L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Men’s college hockey — W. Michigan at North Dakota, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s college gymnastics — Utah at Arizona, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12; Stanford at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m., Pac-12
SATURDAY
Rugby — NRL: Brisbane at North Queensland, 2 a.m., FS2; MLR: Austin at Seattle, 5 p.m., ROOT, MLR: San Diego at Houston, 6 p.m., FS2; NRL: Storm vs. Knights, 10:30 p.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Tottenham at Leeds United, 4:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Watford at Manchester United, 7 a.m., USA; MLS: Portland at New England, 4:30 p.m., Fox
Horse racing — Saudi Cup undercard, 5 a.m., FS2; Saudi Cup, 9 a.m., FS2; America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Tennis; Santiago-ATP semifinals, 11 a.m., Tennis
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 9 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Production Alliance Group 300, 2 p.m., FS1; NHRA: qualifying, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Supercross: round 7, 5 p.m., CNBC
Men’s college basketball — Purdue at Michigan St., 9 a.m., ESPN; Florida at Georgia, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Elon at Northeastern, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Duquesne at Rhode Island, 9:30 a.m., USA; Butler at Marquette, 10 a.m., Fox; North Carolina at NC State, 11 a.m., ESPN; TBD, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Fordham at Davidson, 11:30 a.m., USA; Seton Hall at Xavier, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Auburn at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPN; Florida St. at Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN2; S. Illinois at Drake, 1 p.m, CBSSN; San Francisco at San Diego, 2 p.m., ROOT; Duke at Syracuse, 3 p.m., ESPN; Texas Tech at TCU, 3 p.m., ESPN2; St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s, 3 p.m., CBSSN: Washington St. at Washington, 3 p.m., Pac-12; Kansas at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPN; Arizona at Colorado, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Nevada at Wyoming, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Creighton at Providence, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Stanford at California, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12; USC at Oregon, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Boise St. at UNLV, 7 p.m., CBSSN; Colorado St. at Utah St., 7:30 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, second round, noon, TGC
NHL — N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, noon, ABC
Women’s college basketball — Oregon at Utah, noon, Pac-12; Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 2 p.m., SWX
Track and field — USATF indoor championships: day 1, 2 p.m., CNBC
Women’s basketball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Brown vs. Team Harrison, 4 p.m., FS2
WHL — Tri-City at Spokane, 7 p.m., SWX
NHL — Colorado at Vegas, 7 p.m., ROOT