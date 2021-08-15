On this day ...
AUGUST 16, 2008 — In Beijing, Michael Phelps touched the wall a hundredth of a second ahead of Serbia’s Milorad Cavic to win the 100-meter butterfly. It gives Phelps his seventh gold medal of the Games, tying Mark Spitz’s performance in the 1972 Munich Games. Usain Bolt of Jamaica ran the 100-meter dash in a stunning world-record time of 9.69 seconds for a blowout win he started celebrating a good 10 strides before the finish line.
Today
SPORTS ON TV
Little League softball — Missouri vs. Nevada, elimination game, 7 a.m., ESPN2; Arizona vs. Oklahoma, elimination game, 10 a.m., ESPN2; North Carolina vs. Texas, elimination game, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, early rounds, 8 a.m., Tennis
NBA summer league — Cleveland vs. Phoenix, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Detroit vs. Orlando, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Charlotte vs. Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN2
MLB — Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 5 p.m., ESPN
Men's soccer — CPL: Pacific FC at Valour FC, 5 p.m., FS2