NOVEMBER 2, 1997 — John Elway of the Denver Broncos reached two milestones in a 30-27 win against Seattle. He accounted for 276 total yards in the game for 50,273 in his career, becoming the third player in NFL history — after Dan Marino and Fran Tarkenton — to reach the 50,000 plateau. He also threw for 252 yards, moving past Tarkenton into second place in career passing yardage with 47,019, trailing only Marino. Seattle’s Warren Moon completed 28 passes to move past Tarkenton into third place in NFL history with 3,708. Only Marino and Elway have more.

Today

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Cal Poly at Idaho, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Idaho at Portland State, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Idaho at Big Sky Championships, 10:30 a.m. at Greeley, Colo.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Idaho 1A Division II first-round playoffs — Garden Valley vs. Lewis County, 2 p.m. at Highland High School

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Idaho State Championships, 9 a.m. at Pocatello

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Idaho 1A Division I semifinal — Troy vs. Genesee, 11 a.m. at Lapwai High School

Idaho 1A Division II — Kendrick vs. Salmon River, 9 a.m. at Lewiston High School

Washington 2A District 7 Tournament — Clarkston/Cheney winner at Pullman, noon

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Pullman, Clarkston at Washington 2A District 5/6/7 Regionals, 10 a.m. at Yakima

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Clarkston, Pullman at 2A District 7 prelims, Pullman Aquatics Center

SPORTS ON RADIO

College football — Cal Poly at Idaho, 2 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

SPORTS ON TV

SATURDAY

Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Eintracht Frankfurt, 7:30 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Borussia Dortmund, 7:30 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Southampton at Manchester City, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Chelsea at Watford, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at FC Union Berlin, 10:30 a.m., FS1

Tennis — Various tournaments, 8 a.m., Tennis; ATP: The Rolex Masters, 8:30 a.m., Tennis;

College football — Michigan at Maryland, 9 a.m., ABC; Nebraska at Purdue, 9 a.m., Fox; Houston at UCF, 9 a.m., ESPN2; N.C. State at Wake Forest, 9 a.m., ESPN; Southern Utah at Montana State, 11 a.m., ROOT; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m., NBC; Georgia vs. Florida, 12:30 p.m., CBS; TCU at Oklahoma State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Kansas State at Kansas, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Miami at Florida State, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m., SWX; Utah at Washington, 1 p.m., Fox; Tulsa at Tulane, 1 p.m., ESPN2; UNLV at Colorado State, 2:30 p.m., ROOT; Northwestern at Indiana, 4 p.m., FS1; Mississippi at Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPN; Montana at Portland State, 4 p.m., SWX; SMU at Memphis, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Oregon at Southern California, 5 p.m., Fox; Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., ROOT; BYU at Utah State, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Golf — PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, third round, 10:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Invesco QQQ Championship, second round, 1:30 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, third round, 5 p.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The HSBC Champions, final round, 7:30 p.m., TGC

Horse racing — Breeders’ Cup: From Santa Anita, Calif., 12:30 p.m., NBCSN and 5 p.m., NBC

MMA —UFC 244 Prelims: Undercard bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

Boxing — Top Rank Main Card: Bercehlt vs. Sosa, Junior Lightweights, 7:30 p.m., ESPNPBC Fight Night: Castano vs. Omotoso, 7:30 p.m., FS1

SUNDAY

Tennis — WTA: The WTA Finals, Doubles Final, 12:30 a.m., Tennis; ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters, Doubles Finals, & The WTA Finals, Singles Finals, 3:30 a.m., Tennis; ATP: The Rolex Masters, Singles Finals, 6 a.m., Tennis; STA: Men’s Pro Circuit Charlottesville, Singles Final, 8 a.m., Tennis; USTA: Women’s Pro Circuit Tyler, Singles Final, 10 a.m.

Marathon — New York City Marathon, 6 a.m., ESPN2

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: Cologne at Fortuna Düsseldorf, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Premier League: Tottenham at Everton, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: Schalke at Augsburg, 8:50 a.m., FS2; FIFA U-17 World Cup: Cameroon vs. Spain, Group E, 11:50 a.m., FS2; FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mexico vs. Solomon Islands, Group F, 2:50 p.m., FS2

NFL — Houston vs. Jacksonville, London, 6:30 a.m., NFL Network; Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., CBS; Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:05 p.m., Fox; Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m., CBS; New England at Baltimore, 5:20 p.m., NBC

Golf -— PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, final round, 9:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Invesco QQQ Championship, final round, 12:30 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, final round, 5 p.m., TGC

Women’s college volleyball — Minnesota at Purdue, 10 a.m., ESPN2

Auto racing — Formula One: The United States Grand Prix, 10:30 a.m., ABC; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: The AAA Texas 500, noon, NBCSN; NHRA Drag Racing: The Nevada Nationals, 1 p.m., FS1

Figure skating — ISU Grand Prix: Internationaux de France, 1 p.m., NBC

MLB — The Gold Glove Awards, 4 p.m., ESPN2

