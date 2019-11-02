On this day ...
NOVEMBER 2, 1997 — John Elway of the Denver Broncos reached two milestones in a 30-27 win against Seattle. He accounted for 276 total yards in the game for 50,273 in his career, becoming the third player in NFL history — after Dan Marino and Fran Tarkenton — to reach the 50,000 plateau. He also threw for 252 yards, moving past Tarkenton into second place in career passing yardage with 47,019, trailing only Marino. Seattle’s Warren Moon completed 28 passes to move past Tarkenton into third place in NFL history with 3,708. Only Marino and Elway have more.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Cal Poly at Idaho, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho at Portland State, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Idaho at Big Sky Championships, 10:30 a.m. at Greeley, Colo.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Idaho 1A Division II first-round playoffs — Garden Valley vs. Lewis County, 2 p.m. at Highland High School
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Idaho State Championships, 9 a.m. at Pocatello
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Idaho 1A Division I semifinal — Troy vs. Genesee, 11 a.m. at Lapwai High School
Idaho 1A Division II — Kendrick vs. Salmon River, 9 a.m. at Lewiston High School
Washington 2A District 7 Tournament — Clarkston/Cheney winner at Pullman, noon
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Pullman, Clarkston at Washington 2A District 5/6/7 Regionals, 10 a.m. at Yakima
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Clarkston, Pullman at 2A District 7 prelims, Pullman Aquatics Center
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — Cal Poly at Idaho, 2 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
SPORTS ON TV
SATURDAY
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Eintracht Frankfurt, 7:30 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Borussia Dortmund, 7:30 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Southampton at Manchester City, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Chelsea at Watford, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at FC Union Berlin, 10:30 a.m., FS1
Tennis — Various tournaments, 8 a.m., Tennis; ATP: The Rolex Masters, 8:30 a.m., Tennis;
College football — Michigan at Maryland, 9 a.m., ABC; Nebraska at Purdue, 9 a.m., Fox; Houston at UCF, 9 a.m., ESPN2; N.C. State at Wake Forest, 9 a.m., ESPN; Southern Utah at Montana State, 11 a.m., ROOT; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m., NBC; Georgia vs. Florida, 12:30 p.m., CBS; TCU at Oklahoma State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Kansas State at Kansas, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Miami at Florida State, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m., SWX; Utah at Washington, 1 p.m., Fox; Tulsa at Tulane, 1 p.m., ESPN2; UNLV at Colorado State, 2:30 p.m., ROOT; Northwestern at Indiana, 4 p.m., FS1; Mississippi at Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPN; Montana at Portland State, 4 p.m., SWX; SMU at Memphis, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Oregon at Southern California, 5 p.m., Fox; Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., ROOT; BYU at Utah State, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, third round, 10:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Invesco QQQ Championship, second round, 1:30 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, third round, 5 p.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The HSBC Champions, final round, 7:30 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — Breeders’ Cup: From Santa Anita, Calif., 12:30 p.m., NBCSN and 5 p.m., NBC
MMA —UFC 244 Prelims: Undercard bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
Boxing — Top Rank Main Card: Bercehlt vs. Sosa, Junior Lightweights, 7:30 p.m., ESPNPBC Fight Night: Castano vs. Omotoso, 7:30 p.m., FS1
SUNDAY
Tennis — WTA: The WTA Finals, Doubles Final, 12:30 a.m., Tennis; ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters, Doubles Finals, & The WTA Finals, Singles Finals, 3:30 a.m., Tennis; ATP: The Rolex Masters, Singles Finals, 6 a.m., Tennis; STA: Men’s Pro Circuit Charlottesville, Singles Final, 8 a.m., Tennis; USTA: Women’s Pro Circuit Tyler, Singles Final, 10 a.m.
Marathon — New York City Marathon, 6 a.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: Cologne at Fortuna Düsseldorf, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Premier League: Tottenham at Everton, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: Schalke at Augsburg, 8:50 a.m., FS2; FIFA U-17 World Cup: Cameroon vs. Spain, Group E, 11:50 a.m., FS2; FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mexico vs. Solomon Islands, Group F, 2:50 p.m., FS2
NFL — Houston vs. Jacksonville, London, 6:30 a.m., NFL Network; Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., CBS; Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:05 p.m., Fox; Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m., CBS; New England at Baltimore, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Golf -— PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, final round, 9:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Invesco QQQ Championship, final round, 12:30 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, final round, 5 p.m., TGC
Women’s college volleyball — Minnesota at Purdue, 10 a.m., ESPN2
Auto racing — Formula One: The United States Grand Prix, 10:30 a.m., ABC; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: The AAA Texas 500, noon, NBCSN; NHRA Drag Racing: The Nevada Nationals, 1 p.m., FS1
Figure skating — ISU Grand Prix: Internationaux de France, 1 p.m., NBC
MLB — The Gold Glove Awards, 4 p.m., ESPN2