FEBRUARY 8, 1936 — Jay Berwanger, University of Chicago halfback and Heisman Trophy winner, is the first player ever selected in the NFL draft. The Philadelphia Eagles made the pick and eventually traded his rights to the Chicago Bears.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Arizona Christian, 5 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Idaho at Nick Watney Invitational, Fresno, Calif.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Washington State at Lamkin Invitational, San Diego

Idaho at Texas State Invitational, Kyle, Texas

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Logos at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.

St. Maries at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Moscow at Sandpoint, 6 p.m. in Class 4A district tournament play-in game

St. Maries at Orofino, 6 p.m. in Class 2A district tournament play-in game

Clearwater Valley at Kamiah, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament

Troy at Genesee, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament

Salmon River vs. Tri-Valley, 5 p.m. in Class 1A Division II district tournament at Meadows Valley High School, New Meadows

SPORTS ON RADIO

High school girls basketball — Moscow at Sandpoint, 6 p.m. in Class 4A district tournament play-in game, KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s soccer — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly SC vs. FC Bayern Munich, semifinal, 10 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leeds United, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN

Women's college gymnastics — Oregon State at Washington, 2 p.m., Pac-12

Men’s college basketball — SMU at East Carolina, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Miami at North Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN; Oregon State at Colorado, 4 p.m., Pac-12; Oklahoma State at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN; Ohio State at Maryland, 6 p.m., FS1; Air Force at UNLV, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Gonzaga at BYU, 8 p.m., ESPN; San Jose State at San Diego State, 8 p.m., FS1

Women’s college basketball — Arizona at Oregon, 4 p.m., ESPN2; South Carolina at Connecticut, 4 p.m., FS1

NHL — N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m., NBCSN

Tennis — The Australian Open, first round, 4 p.m., Tennis; The Australian Open, first round, 6 p.m. and midnight Tuesday, ESPN2

