On this day ...
AUGUST 4, 1982 — Joel Youngblood became the only player in major league history to play and get hits for two teams in two cities on the same day. In the afternoon, his hit drove in the winning run for the New York Mets in a 7-4 victory at Chicago. After the game, he was traded to the Montreal Expos and played that night in Philadelphia. He entered the game in right field in the fourth inning and later got a single.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Houston, 11:10 a.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840).
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — LPGA Tour, the Women’s British Open, 4 a.m., TGC, and 8:30 a.m. NBC; PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, 10 a.m., TGC, and noon, CBS.
Auto racing — Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, 6:05 a.m., ESPN2; Monster Energy, The Go Bowling at th The Glen, noon, NBCSN; NHRA, Northwest Regionals, 1 p.m,. FOX.
TBT basketball — teams TBD, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., ESPN.
Ultimate — U.S. Open, 9 a.m., ESPN2.
X Games — X Games Minneapolis, 10 a.m., ABC.
Major League Baseball — Milwaukee at Cubs, 11 a.m., TBS; Seattle at Houston, 11:10 a.m., ROOT; Boston at Yankees, 4 p.m, ESPN.
Softball Senior League — teams TBD, 11 a.m., ESPN2.
Swimming — U.S. National Championships, 1 p.m. and 10 p.m., NBC;
Women’s volleyball — FIVB, U.S. vs. Argentina, 11 a.m., NBC.
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 12:20 p.m., FS2, and 2 p.m., FS1.
Soccer — MLS, Portland at Minnesota United, 1 p.m., ESPN; Sporting KC at Seattle, 7 p.m., FS1.
Intermediate Baseball World Series — teams TBD, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Rugby — Pacific Nations Cup, U.S. vs. Samoa, 8 p.m., NBCSN.