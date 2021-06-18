On this day ...
JUNE 18, 1941 — Joe Louis knocked out Billy Conn in the 13th round at the Polo Grounds in New York to retain the world heavyweight title.
Today
SUMMER BASEBALL
Mercedes-Benz of Seattle vs. Kennewick Outlaws, noon in Dwight Church Tournament at Harris Field
Mercedes-Benz of Seattle vs. River City, 2:30 p.m. in Dwight Church Tournament at Harris Field
Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Hanford Flames, 5 p.m. in Dwight Church Tournament at Harris Field
Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Spokane Expos, 7 p.m. in Dwight Church Tournament at Harris Field
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Davenport at Colfax, 6 p.m. in Class 2B Bi-County League tournament title game
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Pomeroy, Colfax at Class 2B Bi-County culminating event, 11 a.m. at Liberty
SPORTS ON RADIO
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal series: Philadelphia at Atlanta, game 6, 4:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
High school boys basketball — Davenport at Colfax, 6 p.m. in Class 2B Bi-County League tournament title game, KCLX-AM (1450)
MLB — Tampa Bay at Seattle, 7 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, second round, 7:30 a.m., TGC; The U.S. Open: second round, 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., TGC, and 3 p.m., NBC
Auto racing — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: practice, 8 a.m., FS2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, 1 p.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: qualifying, 2 p.m., FS2; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, 5 p.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — UEFA European Championship: Croatia vs. Czech Republic, 8:30 a.m., ESPN; UEFA European Championship: England vs. Scotland, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; Copa América: Chile vs. Bolivia, 2 p.m., FS1; Copa América: Argentina vs. Uruguay, 5 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Surfing — WSL Championship Tour: The Surf Ranch Pro day 1, 3 p.m., FS2
Track and field — U.S. Olympic Trials, 4 p.m., NBCSN and 7 p.m., NBC
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal series: Philadelphia at Atlanta, game 6, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference semifinal series: Utah at L.A. Clippers, game 6, 7 p.m., ESPN
NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup semifinal series: Vegas at Montréal, game 3, 5 p.m., USA
Swimming — U.S. Olympic Trials, 6 p.m., NBC
MLB — Tampa Bay at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
WNBA — Phoenix at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Australian rules football — Brisbane at North Melbourne, 11:30 p.m., FS2
SATURDAY
Golf — The British Amateur: final round, 12:30 a.m., TGC; U.S. Open: third round, 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., NBC; LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, third round, noon, TGC
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m., Tennis
Auto racing — Formula One: practice, 2:55 a.m., ESPN2; Formula One: qualifying, 5:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Cup Series: practice, 11 a.m., NBCSN; SRX Series: Nashville, 5 p.m., CBS
Horse racing — Royal Ascot, 6 a.m., NBC and 8 a.m., CNBC; America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Surfing — WSL Championship Tour: The Surf Ranch Pro day 2, 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., FS2
WNBA — Connecticut at Chicago, 11 a.m., CBS
Bowling —PBA King of the Lanes, 11 a.m., FS1
College basebll — World Series: NC State vs. Stanford, 11 a.m., ESPN; World Series: Arizona vs. Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — UEFA European Championship: Hungary vs. France, 5:30 a.m., ESPN; UEFA European Championship: Portugal vs. Germany, 8:30 a.m., ESPN; UEFA European Championship: Spain vs. Poland, 11:30 a.m., ABC
Rugby — MLR: New York at Utah, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN
The Spring League — Linemen vs. Jousters, noon, Fox
Women’s soccer — NWSL: OL Reign at North Carolina, 1 p.m., CBS
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: undercard bouts, 1 p.m., ESPN2; UFC Fight Night: Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige (featherweights), 4 p.m., ESPN2
Swimming — U.S. Olympic Trials, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN and 6 p.m., NBC
MLB — Cincinnati at San Diego, 4 p.m., Fox; Tampa Bay at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., ROOT; Detroit at L.A. Angels, 7 p.m., FS1
NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup semifinal series: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, game 4, 5 p.m., USA
Track and field — U.S. Olympic Trials, 5 p.m., NBCSN and 7 p.m., NBC
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal series: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, game 7, 5:30 p.m., ABC
Boxing — Top Rank: Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas (bantamweights), 7 p.m., ESPN
Australian rules football — Hawthorn vs. Essendon, 10 p.m., FS2