On this day ...
OCTOBER 22, 2005 — Mount Union dropped a regular-season game for the first time since 1994, losing 21-14 to Ohio Northern in a Division III matchup. The Purple Raiders, winners of 110 straight regular-season games, had not lost a regular-season game since they were beaten 23-10 by Baldwin-Wallace on Oct. 15, 1994.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Evergreen State, 7 p.m.
Stanford at Washington State, 6 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Visit Stockton Invitational, 8 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at ITA Northwest Regional, 8 a.m. at Stanford
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m.
Clarkston at West Valley, 7 p.m.
Pullman at East Valley, 7 p.m.
Asotin at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Reardan, 7 p.m.
Melba at Grangeville, 7 p.m.
Kamiah at Clearwater Valley, 7 p.m.
Lapwai at Potlatch, 7 p.m.
Troy at Prairie, 7 p.m.
Genesee at Kendrick, 7 p.m.
Logos at Lewis County, 7 p.m.
Tri-Valley at Salmon River, 7 p.m.
Pomeroy at Yakama Nation, 3 p.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Lewiston vs. Thunder Ridge, 9 a.m. in Idaho Class 5A state tournament, Eagle, Idaho
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Moscow vs. Canyon Ridge, 11 a.m. in Idaho Class 4A state tournament, Caldwell, Idaho
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Pomeroy at District 9 Championships, 1 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB playoffs — Boston at Houston, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400AM).
High school football — Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); Clarkston at West Valley, 7 p.m., KZID-FM (98.5); Pullman at East Valley, 7 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Colfax at Reardan, 7 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450); Melba at Grangeville, 7 p.m., KORT-FM (92.7); Lapwai at Potlatch, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3).
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Tennis — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA quarterfinals, 1 a.m., 3 a.m., TENNIS.
Golf — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, 4:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, 11 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, 8:30 p.m., GOLF.
Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League, 7 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League, Aston Villa at Arsenal, noon, NBCSN; UEFA Champions League, midnight, CBSSN.
Auto racing — Formula 1: Practice 1, Circuit of the Americas, 9:25 a.m., ESPN2; Formula 1: Practice 2, Circuit of the Americas, 12:55 p.m., ESPN2.
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2.
College football — Middle Tennessee at UConn, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Memphis at UCF, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Colorado State at Utah State, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN; Washington at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2.
NBA — Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN.
MLB playoffs — A.L. Championship Series, Boston at Houston, 5 p.m., FS1.
Figure skating — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas, 6 p.m., NBCSN.
High school football — Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m., SWX.
SATURDAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League, teams TBA, 4:30 a.m., NBCSN; La Liga: Mallorca at Valencia, 4:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League, teams TBA, 7 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League, Watford at Everton, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN.
Fishing — Bassmaster Opens, 5 a.m., FS1.
Golf — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, 4:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, 11 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, 3:30 p.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, 9:30 p.m., GOLF.
College football — Northwestern at Michigan, 9 a.m., FOX; Illinois at Penn State, 9 a.m., ABC; Oklahoma at Kansas, 9 a.m., ESPN; Cincinnati at Navy, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Wake Forest at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Kansas State at Texas Tech, 9 a.m., FS1; LSU at Mississippi, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 12:30 p.m., FOX; Oregon at UCLA, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Clemson at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Maryland at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Western Michigan at Toledo, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; BYU at Washington State, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 12:30 p.m., FOX; Weber State at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m., SWX; Tennessee at Alabama, 4 p.m., ESPN; Nevada at Fresno State, 4 p.m., FS1; Montana at Idaho, 4:30 p.m., SWX; Ohio State at Indiana, 4:30 p.m., ABC; North Carolina State at Miami, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBC.
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, noon, NBC.
Rugby — Premiership: London at Exeter, 10 p.m., NBCSN.