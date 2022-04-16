On this day ...

APRIL 16, 2013 — Two bombs exploded in the crowded streets near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three people and injuring more than 270 in a bloody scene of shattered glass and severed limbs. Earlier in the day, Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia won the 117th edition of the marathon and Rita Jeptoo of Kenya took the women’s race.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, noon

California at Washington State, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Washington State, Idaho at Mt. San Antonio College Relays, 10 a.m. in Walnut, Calif.

Idaho at Beach Invitational, noon in Long Beach, Calif.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Montana vs. Idaho at LCSC Tennis Center, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Sacramento State vs. Idaho at LCSC Tennis Center, 9:30 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE ROWING

Washington State at Big Ten Invitational, 6:10 a.m. in Sarasota, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Lake City at Lewiston (2), noon

Pullman at Shadle Park (2), noon

Grangeville at St. Maries (2), noon

Marsing at Orofino (2), 1 p.m.

Liberty at Asotin (2), noon

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lake City at Lewiston (2), noon

Rogers at Clarkston (2), noon

Pullman at Shadle Park (2), noon

Colfax at Kettle Falls (2), 2 p.m.

Colton at Garfield-Palouse (2), 11 a.m.

Troy at Prairie (2), 11 a.m.

New Plymouth at Orofino (2), noon

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Pullman, Lewiston at Pasco Invitational, 9 a.m.

Pullman at Van Kuren Invitational, 10 a.m. in Cheney

SPORTS ON RADIO

College baseball — College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, noon, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); California at Washington State, 1 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

High school baseball — Lake City at Lewiston (2), noon, KVTY-FM (105.1); Pullman at Shadle Park (2), noon, KHTR-FM (104.7)

MLB — Houston at Seattle, 6 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester United, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Brentford at Watford, 7 a.m., CNBC; MLS: Inter Miami CF at Seattle, 7 p.m., FS1

Men’s college lacrosse — Boston at Loyola (Md.), 9 a.m., CBSSN

Golf — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, final round, 4 p.m., TGC

Women’s college gymnastics — NCAA championship, 10 a.m., ABC

Bowling — PBA playoffs: round of 16, 10 a.m., FS1

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., FS2

NBA playoffs — Western Conference first round: Utah at Dallas, game 1, 10:10 a.m., ESPN and ROOT; Western Conference first round: Minnesota at Memphis, game 1, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Eastern Conference first round: Toronto at Philadelphia, game 1, 3 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Denver at Golden State, game 1, 5:30 p.m., ABC

College football — Georgia spring game, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Oregon St. spring game, 11 a.m., Pac-12

College softball — St. John’s at DePaul, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN; Oregon at Arizona, noon, Pac-12; Oregon St. at Washington, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Georgia at Missouri, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Kentucky at Arkansas, 5 p.m., ESPN2

NHL — Minnesota at St. Louis, noon, ABC

Auto racing — Supercross: round 14, noon, NBC; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: qualifying, 1:30 p.m., FS2; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 3 p.m., FS2; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, 5 p.m., FS1

MLB — Atlanta at San Diego, 1 p.m., FS1; Houston at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT

Track and field — USATF: Golden Games at Mt. Sac, 2 p.m., CNBC

Rugby — MLR: San Diego at Seattle, 3 p.m., ROOT; MLR: Austin at Dallas, 6 p.m., FS2

College baseball — Stanford at UCLA, 4 p.m., Pac-12

Boxing — WBA Showtime Championship Main Card: Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis (welterweights), 4 p.m., Showtine

USFL — New Jersey at Birmingham, 4:30 p.m., Fox and NBC

Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad (welterweights), 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Women’s volleyball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz, 7 p.m., CBSSN

SUNDAY

Tennis — Monte Carlo-ATP doubles final, 2:30 a.m., Tennis; Monte Carlo-ATP singles final, 5:30 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis

Cycling — UCI: The Paris-Roubaix, 6 a.m., CNBC

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United, 6:15 a.m., USA; MLS: Sporting KC at LA FC, 1 p.m., ESPN

USFL — Houston vs. Michigan, 9 a.m., NBC; Philadelphia vs. New Orleans, 1 p.m., USA; Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., FS1

College baseball — Florida at Vanderbilt, 10 a.m., ESPN2

Golf — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Professional Championship: first round, noon, TGC

NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Atlanta at Miami, game 1, 10 a.m., TNT; Eastern Conference first round: Brooklyn at Boston, game 1, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Eastern Conference first round: Chicago at Milwaukee, game 1, 3:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: New Orleans at Phoenix, game 1, 6 p.m., TNT

NHL — Florida at Detroit, 10 a.m., ESPN

Women’s college lacrosse — Arizona St. at Colorado, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Southern Cal at Oregon, 1 p.m., Pac-12

Women’s soccer — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Angel City FC at OL Reign, 3 p.m., CBSSN

Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, 4 p.m., Fox

MLB — Houston at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; Atlanta at San Diego, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2

