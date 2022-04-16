On this day ...
APRIL 16, 2013 — Two bombs exploded in the crowded streets near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three people and injuring more than 270 in a bloody scene of shattered glass and severed limbs. Earlier in the day, Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia won the 117th edition of the marathon and Rita Jeptoo of Kenya took the women’s race.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, noon
California at Washington State, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State, Idaho at Mt. San Antonio College Relays, 10 a.m. in Walnut, Calif.
Idaho at Beach Invitational, noon in Long Beach, Calif.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Montana vs. Idaho at LCSC Tennis Center, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Sacramento State vs. Idaho at LCSC Tennis Center, 9:30 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE ROWING
Washington State at Big Ten Invitational, 6:10 a.m. in Sarasota, Fla.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Lake City at Lewiston (2), noon
Pullman at Shadle Park (2), noon
Grangeville at St. Maries (2), noon
Marsing at Orofino (2), 1 p.m.
Liberty at Asotin (2), noon
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lake City at Lewiston (2), noon
Rogers at Clarkston (2), noon
Pullman at Shadle Park (2), noon
Colfax at Kettle Falls (2), 2 p.m.
Colton at Garfield-Palouse (2), 11 a.m.
Troy at Prairie (2), 11 a.m.
New Plymouth at Orofino (2), noon
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Pullman, Lewiston at Pasco Invitational, 9 a.m.
Pullman at Van Kuren Invitational, 10 a.m. in Cheney
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, noon, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); California at Washington State, 1 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
High school baseball — Lake City at Lewiston (2), noon, KVTY-FM (105.1); Pullman at Shadle Park (2), noon, KHTR-FM (104.7)
MLB — Houston at Seattle, 6 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester United, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Brentford at Watford, 7 a.m., CNBC; MLS: Inter Miami CF at Seattle, 7 p.m., FS1
Men’s college lacrosse — Boston at Loyola (Md.), 9 a.m., CBSSN
Golf — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, final round, 4 p.m., TGC
Women’s college gymnastics — NCAA championship, 10 a.m., ABC
Bowling — PBA playoffs: round of 16, 10 a.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., FS2
NBA playoffs — Western Conference first round: Utah at Dallas, game 1, 10:10 a.m., ESPN and ROOT; Western Conference first round: Minnesota at Memphis, game 1, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Eastern Conference first round: Toronto at Philadelphia, game 1, 3 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Denver at Golden State, game 1, 5:30 p.m., ABC
College football — Georgia spring game, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Oregon St. spring game, 11 a.m., Pac-12
College softball — St. John’s at DePaul, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN; Oregon at Arizona, noon, Pac-12; Oregon St. at Washington, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Georgia at Missouri, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Kentucky at Arkansas, 5 p.m., ESPN2
NHL — Minnesota at St. Louis, noon, ABC
Auto racing — Supercross: round 14, noon, NBC; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: qualifying, 1:30 p.m., FS2; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 3 p.m., FS2; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, 5 p.m., FS1
MLB — Atlanta at San Diego, 1 p.m., FS1; Houston at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT
Track and field — USATF: Golden Games at Mt. Sac, 2 p.m., CNBC
Rugby — MLR: San Diego at Seattle, 3 p.m., ROOT; MLR: Austin at Dallas, 6 p.m., FS2
College baseball — Stanford at UCLA, 4 p.m., Pac-12
Boxing — WBA Showtime Championship Main Card: Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis (welterweights), 4 p.m., Showtine
USFL — New Jersey at Birmingham, 4:30 p.m., Fox and NBC
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad (welterweights), 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Women’s volleyball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz, 7 p.m., CBSSN
SUNDAY
Tennis — Monte Carlo-ATP doubles final, 2:30 a.m., Tennis; Monte Carlo-ATP singles final, 5:30 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Cycling — UCI: The Paris-Roubaix, 6 a.m., CNBC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United, 6:15 a.m., USA; MLS: Sporting KC at LA FC, 1 p.m., ESPN
USFL — Houston vs. Michigan, 9 a.m., NBC; Philadelphia vs. New Orleans, 1 p.m., USA; Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., FS1
College baseball — Florida at Vanderbilt, 10 a.m., ESPN2
Golf — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Professional Championship: first round, noon, TGC
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Atlanta at Miami, game 1, 10 a.m., TNT; Eastern Conference first round: Brooklyn at Boston, game 1, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Eastern Conference first round: Chicago at Milwaukee, game 1, 3:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: New Orleans at Phoenix, game 1, 6 p.m., TNT
NHL — Florida at Detroit, 10 a.m., ESPN
Women’s college lacrosse — Arizona St. at Colorado, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Southern Cal at Oregon, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s soccer — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Angel City FC at OL Reign, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, 4 p.m., Fox
MLB — Houston at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; Atlanta at San Diego, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2