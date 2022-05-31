On this day ...
May 29, 1927 — Detroit first baseman Johnny Neun recorded an unassisted triple play in the ninth inning to end a 1-0 win over the Cleveland Indians. Neun grabbed a Homer Summa line drive, tagged Charlie Jamieson at first and outran Glenn Myatt to tag second.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Baltimore, 4 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3) and KHTR-FM (104.7)
NAIA World Series Faulkner vs. Lewis-Clark State, 6:30 p.m., KOZE (950).
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis – French Open, 3 a.m., Tennis Channel.
College men’s golf — NCAA tournament, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., TGC.
MLB — Seattle at Baltimore, 4 p.m., ROOT; Angels at Yankees, 4 p.m., TBS.
WNBA — Phoenix at Chicago, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Connecticut at Las Vegas, 6 p.m., ESPN.
NHL playoffs — Edmonton at Colorado, 5 p.m., TNT.
Men’s soccer — CPL, Forge FC at FC Edmonton, 6 p.m., FS2.