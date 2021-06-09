On this day ...
JUNE 9, 1991 — In the first all-American men’s final at the French Open since 1954, Jim Courier rallied to beat Andre Agassi 3-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 for his first Grand Slam title.
Today
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Idaho, Washington State at NCAA championships, 2:30 p.m. in Eugene, Ore.
SUMMER BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark Twins at Coeur d’Alene (2), 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — The French Open: quarterfinals, 11 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — Copa Do Brasil: Boavista at Vasco da Gama, third round leg 2, 12:30 p.m., FS2; International Friendly: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Copa Do Brasil: Corinthians at Atlético, third round leg 2, 5:30 p.m., FS2
MLB — Seattle at Detroit, 4 p.m., ROOT; Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
College softball — World Series: Oklahoma vs. Florida St., championship game 2, 4 p.m., ESPN
NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup East Division final: Boston at N.Y. Islanders, game 6, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
WNBA — Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m., CBSSN
College track and field — NCAA Outdoor Championships: day 1, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NBA playoffs — Western Conference semifinal round: Denver at Phoenix, game 2, 6:30 p.m., TNT