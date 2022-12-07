On this day ...

DECEMBER 7, 2017 — Larry Nassar, a former elite sports doctor whose sexual assault cases that rocked Michigan State University and the group that trained U.S. Olympic gymnasts, was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for possessing thousands of images of child pornography. Nassar, 54, also was sentenced for 10 state counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in January. In November, he pled guilty to using his hands to molest girls at his campus office, his home and at a gymnastics club near Lansing, Mich.

