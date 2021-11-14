On this day ...
NOVEMBER 14, 1970 — Forty-three members of the Marshall football team died when their chartered plane crashed in Kenova, W.Va.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
San Diego at Idaho, 1 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — San Diego at Idaho, 1 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
NFL — Seattle at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3)
SPORTS ON TV
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 8:30 and 11 a.m., FS2
Auto racing — Formula One: The Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2; FIM MotoGP: final round, 11:30 a.m., NBC; NHRA: The Auto Club NHRA Finals, 1 p.m., FS1
Men’s college basketball — Yale at Seton Hall, 9 a.m., FS1; Florida St. at Florida, 10 a.m., ESPN; Drexel at Syracuse, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Asheville Championship: Minnesota vs. Princeton, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s college soccer — Big East tournament championship: Providence vs. Georgetown, 9 a.m., FS2
Tennis — ATP Finals doubles round robin, 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Monday, Tennis; WTA Finals, ATP Finals round robin, noon, Tennis; WTA Finals round robin, 5:30 p.m., Tennis; WTT: San Diego vs. Orange County, 6 p.m., NBCSN
Women’s soccer — Chelsea at Manchester City, 9:30 a.m., NBC; NWSL Playoff: Washington at OL Reign, noon, CBSSN; NWSL Playoff: Chicago at Portland FC, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
NFL — Cleveland at New England, 10 a.m., CBS; Atlanta at Dallas, 10 a.m., Fox; Seattle at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Kansas City at Las Vegas, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Golf — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, final round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, final round, 1 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Spain vs. Sweden, 11:30 a.m., ABC
Women’s college basketball — Texas at Stanford, noon, ESPN; Gonzaga at Montana, 1 p.m., SWX; Kentucky at Indiana, 2 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college volleyball — UCLA at Oregon, noon, Pac-12
Figure skating — ISU: The Grand Prix of Japan, 1 p.m., NBC
NBA — Portland at Denver, 5 p.m., ROOT
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UC Santa Barbara at Washington State, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Fresno State, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Lewiston C at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — WTT: New York at Springfield, 3 p.m., NBCSN; WTT: Orange County at Chicago, 6 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s college basketball — Illinois at Marquette, 4 p.m., FS1; Providence at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., FS1; Alcorn St. at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., ROOT
NFL — L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 5:15 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2