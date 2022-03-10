On this day ...
MARCH 10, 2002 — John Stockton, the NBA’s career assist leader, had 13 assists in Utah’s 95-92 loss at Houston that gave him exactly 15,000 for his career.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State vs. UCLA, 6 p.m. in Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal round at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
Washington State at CSCAA national invitational, 6:30 a.m. in Elkhart, Ind.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Washington State vs. UCLA, 6 p.m. in Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal round at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, KHTR-FM (104.7); KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Alpine skiing — Paralympics: men’s giant slalom (taped), 7 a.m., USA; Paralympics: women’s 12.5K sitting, 10 p.m., USA; Paralympics: women’s giant slalom (taped), midnight Friday, USA
Men’s college basketball — Atlantic Coast Conference tournament quarterfinal: Syracuse vs. Duke, 9 a.m., ESPN; Big East Conference tournamen quarterfinal: Butler vs. Providence, 9 a.m., FS1; Atlantic 10 Conference tournament second round: George Mason vs. Fordham, 9 a.m., USA; Big 12 Conference tournament quarterfinal: TCU vs. Texas, 9:30 a.m., ESPN2; Atlantic Coast Conference tournament quarterfinal: Boston College vs. Miami, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Big East tournament quarterfinal: Marquette vs. Creighton, 11:30 a.m., FS2; Atlantic 10 Conference tournament second round: La Salle vs. Saint Louis, 11:30 a.m., USA; Big 12 Conference tournament quarterfinal: West Virginia vs. Kansas, noon, ESPN; Mountain West Conference tournament quarterfinal: Nevada vs. Boise St., noon, CBSSN; Pac-12 Conference tournament quarterfinal: Stanford vs. Arizona, noon, Pac-12; Mountain West Conference tournament quarterfinal: UNLV vs. Wyoming, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN; Pac-12 Conference tournament quarterfinal: Oregon vs. Colorado, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12; Atlantic 10 Conference tournament second round: UMass vs. George Washington, 3 p.m., USA; Big 12 Conference tournament quarterfinal: Oklahoma vs. Baylor, 4 p.m., ESPN; Atlantic Coast Conference tournament quarterfinal: Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Big East Conference tournament quarterfinal: St. John’s vs. Villanova, 4 p.m., FS1; Atlantic 10 Conference tournament second round: Rhode Island vs. Richmond, 5:30 p.m., USA; Mountain West Conference tournament quarterfinal: Utah St. vs. Colorado St., 6 p.m., CBSSN; Pac-12 Conference tournament quarterfinal: Washington St. vs. UCLA, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Atlantic Coast Conference tournament quarterfinal: Virginia vs. North Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPN; Big 12 Conference tournament quarterfinal: Iowa St. vs. Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2; Big East Conference tournament quarterfinal: Seton Hall vs. UConn, 6:30 p.m., FS1; Mountain West Conference tournament quarterfinal: Fresno St. vs. San Diego St., 8:30 p.m., CBSSN; Pac-12 Conference tournament quarterfinal: Washington vs. Southern Cal, 8:30 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, first round, 9 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, second round, 10 p.m., TGC
Tennis — BNP Paribas Open-WTA early rounds, 10 a.m., Tennis
Women’s soccer — CONCACAF U-20 Championship semifinal: U.S. vs. Puerto Rico, 11:50 a.m., FS2; CONCACAF U-20 Championship semifinal: Canada vs. Mexico, 2:50 p.m., FS2
NBA — Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Golden State at Denver, 7 p.m., TNT
Sled hockey — Paralympics: semifinal, 8:05 p.m., USA
Biathlon — Paralympics: men’s 12.5K sitting, 11 p.m.; Paralympics: men’s and women’s 12.5K vision impaired (taped), 1:30 a.m. Friday, USA