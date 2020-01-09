On this day ...

JANUARY 9, 1972 — The longest winning streak in major professional sports was snapped when Milwaukee beat the Los Angeles Lakers 120-104. The Lakers had won 33 straight but the Bucks, led by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 39 points, gave L.A. its first loss since Oct. 31.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Montana Western, 6:30 p.m.

Washington State at California, 7:30 p.m.

Montana State at Idaho, 6:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Montana Western, 4:30 p.m.

Idaho at Montana State, 6 p.m.

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Sandpoint at Moscow, 7 p.m.

Cascade at Salmon River, 7:30 p.m.

Deary at Potlatch, 6 p.m.

Highland at Nezperce, 6 p.m.

Troy at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.

Lapwai at Nixya’awii, 7:30 p.m.

St. John Bosco at Timberline JV, 6 p.m.

Gar-Pal at Touchet, 7:30 p.m.

Pullman Christian at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Cascade at Salmon River, 6 p.m.

Prairie at Kamiah, 6 p.m.

Highland at Nezperce, 6 p.m.

Troy at Genesse, 6 p.m.

Grangeville at Orofino, 6 p.m.

Clearwater Valley at Lapwai, 6 p.m.

Logos at Deary, 7:30 p.m.

St. John Bosco at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.

Gar-Pal at Touchet, 6 p.m.

Puillman Christian at Covenant Christian, Spokane

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Moscow at Lakeland, 4 p.m.

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Pullman at Grandview, 4 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Women’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State at Montana Western, 4:30 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

Men’s college basketball — Montana State at Idaho, 6:30 p.m., KOZE-AM (950); Washington State at California, 7:30 p.m, WQZB-FM (104.7)

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — ATP/WTA: ATP Cup Day 8 Quarterfinals; Auckland-WTA & Brisbane-WTA Quarterfinals; Shenzhen-WTA Semifinals, 3 p.m. and midnight Friday, Tennis

Men’s college basketball — Memphis at Wichita State, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Purdue at Michigan, 4 p.m., FS1; Arizona at Oregon, 6 p.m., ESPN; Minnesota at Michigan State, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Washington at Stanford, 6 p.m., FS1; Gonzaga at San Diego, 7 p.m., NBC/Root; Washington State at California, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12; Brigham Young at St. Mary’s, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s college basketball — Baylor at Connecticut, 4 p.m., ESPN

Golf — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, first round, 4 p.m., TGC; EPGA Tour: The Hong Kong Open, second round, 8 p.m., TGC; EPGA Tour: The South African Open, second round, 2 a.m. Friday, TGC

NBA — Boston at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., TNT; Houston at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., TNT

NHL — Nashville at Chicago, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

