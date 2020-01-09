On this day ...
JANUARY 9, 1972 — The longest winning streak in major professional sports was snapped when Milwaukee beat the Los Angeles Lakers 120-104. The Lakers had won 33 straight but the Bucks, led by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 39 points, gave L.A. its first loss since Oct. 31.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Montana Western, 6:30 p.m.
Washington State at California, 7:30 p.m.
Montana State at Idaho, 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Montana Western, 4:30 p.m.
Idaho at Montana State, 6 p.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Sandpoint at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Cascade at Salmon River, 7:30 p.m.
Deary at Potlatch, 6 p.m.
Highland at Nezperce, 6 p.m.
Troy at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Lapwai at Nixya’awii, 7:30 p.m.
St. John Bosco at Timberline JV, 6 p.m.
Gar-Pal at Touchet, 7:30 p.m.
Pullman Christian at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Cascade at Salmon River, 6 p.m.
Prairie at Kamiah, 6 p.m.
Highland at Nezperce, 6 p.m.
Troy at Genesse, 6 p.m.
Grangeville at Orofino, 6 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Lapwai, 6 p.m.
Logos at Deary, 7:30 p.m.
St. John Bosco at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.
Gar-Pal at Touchet, 6 p.m.
Puillman Christian at Covenant Christian, Spokane
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Moscow at Lakeland, 4 p.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Pullman at Grandview, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State at Montana Western, 4:30 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
Men’s college basketball — Montana State at Idaho, 6:30 p.m., KOZE-AM (950); Washington State at California, 7:30 p.m, WQZB-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — ATP/WTA: ATP Cup Day 8 Quarterfinals; Auckland-WTA & Brisbane-WTA Quarterfinals; Shenzhen-WTA Semifinals, 3 p.m. and midnight Friday, Tennis
Men’s college basketball — Memphis at Wichita State, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Purdue at Michigan, 4 p.m., FS1; Arizona at Oregon, 6 p.m., ESPN; Minnesota at Michigan State, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Washington at Stanford, 6 p.m., FS1; Gonzaga at San Diego, 7 p.m., NBC/Root; Washington State at California, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12; Brigham Young at St. Mary’s, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college basketball — Baylor at Connecticut, 4 p.m., ESPN
Golf — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, first round, 4 p.m., TGC; EPGA Tour: The Hong Kong Open, second round, 8 p.m., TGC; EPGA Tour: The South African Open, second round, 2 a.m. Friday, TGC
NBA — Boston at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., TNT; Houston at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., TNT
NHL — Nashville at Chicago, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN