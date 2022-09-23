On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 23, 1952 — Rocky Marciano knocked out Jersey Joe Walcott in the 13th round to retain the world heavyweight title.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Multnomah, 7 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Bedford Cup, 8 a.m. in Colorado Springs, Colo.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Barb Chandler Classic, 8 a.m. in Boise
Washington State at Gonzaga Hidden Duel, 8 a.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Washington State at Bill Dellinger Invitational, 11 a.m. in Eugene, Ore.
Idaho at Roy Griak Invite, 8:30 a.m. in Minneapolis
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Washington State at Oregon State, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Pullman at Rogers, 3:30 p.m.
Sandpoint at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
West Valley at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Lake City at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Kamiah, 7 p.m.
Deary at Timberline, 7 p.m.
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Garfield-Palouse, 7 p.m.
Prairie at Genesee, 7 p.m.
Priest River at Grangeville, 6 p.m.
Kendrick at Lewis County, 4 p.m.
Kellogg at Orofino, 5 p.m.
Troy at Potlatch, 7 p.m.
Salmon River at Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.
Asotin at Northwest Christian, 7 p.m.
Yakama Tribal at Pomeroy, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pullman Christian at The Oaks, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Lewiston, Moscow at Coeur d’Alene Invite, 9 a.m. at Avondale
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Lewiston, Moscow at Coeur d’Alene Invite, 9 a.m. at Hayden Lake Country Club
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Colfax at Crossover Classic, 7:30 p.m. at Lewis & Clark High School
Pullman, Clarkston at Crossover Classic, 7:30 p.m. at Shadle Park High School
Pullman Christian at The Oaks, 4:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school football — Pullman at Rogers, 3:30 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Kellogg at Orofino, 5 p.m., KLER-AM (1300); Priest River at Grangeville, 6 p.m., KORT-FM (92.7); Sandpoint at Lewiston, 7 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); West Valley at Clarkston, 7 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7); Lake City at Moscow, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
MLB — Seattle at Kansas City, 5 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Tennis — Metz-ATP quarterfinals, 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Tennis; Laver Cup: Europe vs. World, 11 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 5:30 p.m., Tennis
Golf — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, day 2, 8:30 a.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Georgia vs. North Macedonia, 8:50 a.m., FS2; UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Germany vs. Hungary, 11:30 a.m., FS1
Mixed martial arts — Bellator 285: Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally (light heavyweights), 1 p.m., Showtine
Women’s college soccer — Stanford at USC, 2 p.m., Pac-12; California at UCLA, 8 p.m., Pac-12
College football — Virginia at Syracuse, 4 p.m., ESPN; Nevada at Air Force, 5 p.m., FS1; Boise St. at UTEP, 6 p.m., CBSSN
CFL — Hamilton at Montreal, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
MLB — Seattle at Kansas City, 5 p.m., ROOT
Women’s college volleyball — California at Oregon St., 6 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s Australian rules football — Brisbane at Richmond, 6 p.m., FS1
Boxing — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao (super featherweights), 7 p.m., ESPN
High school football — teams TBA, 7 p.m., SWX
Men’s Australian rules football — The Grand Final: Sydney at Geelong, 9:25 p.m., FS1
FIBA basketball — Women’s World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. China, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
SATURDAY
Rugby — NRL preliminary final: South Sydney at Penrith, 2:45 a.m., FS2
Golf — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, day 3, 4 a.m., TGC and 5 a.m., NBC; LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, third round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, second round, noon, TGC
Tennis — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World, 5 and 11 a.m., Tennis; San Diego-ATP semifinals, 3 p.m., Tennis; Tokyo-WTA singles final, 8 p.m., Tennis; Seoul-WTA singles final, 11 p.m., Tennis
Women’s soccer — FASL: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal, 5:30 a.m., CBSSN; Division 1 Arkema: Fleury at Paris Saint-Germain, 3:45 a.m. Sunday, CBSSN
Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Armenia vs. Ukraine, 5:50 a.m., FS2; UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Norway, 8:50 a.m., FS2; UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Portugal, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 7:30 a.m., USA; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 9:30 a.m., USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, 12:30 p.m., USA
College football — Clemson at Wake Forest, 9 a.m., ABC; Buffalo at E. Michigan, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Missouri at Auburn, 9 a.m., ESPN; Baylor at Iowa St., 9 a.m., ESPN2; Maryland at Michigan, 9 a.m., Fox; Duke at Kansas, 9 a.m., FS1; UCLA at Colorado, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Notre Dame at North Carolina, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Florida at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m., CBS; FIU at W. Kentucky, 12:30 p.m.,, CBSSN; Texas at Texas Tech, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Indiana at Cincinnati, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Toledo at San Diego St., 12:30 p.m., FS1; Oregon at Washington St., 1 p.m., Fox; Montana St. at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m., SWX; Arizona at California, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12; UNLV at Utah St., 4 p.m., CBSSN; Arkansas at Texas A&M, 4 p.m., ESPN; Arkansas at Texas A&M, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Iowa at Rutgers, 4 p.m., FS1; Wisconsin at Ohio St., 4:30 p.m., ABC; Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., Fox; Southern Cal at Oregon St., 6:30 p.m., Pac-12; Wyoming at BYU, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2; W. Michigan at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Utah at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Stanford at Washington, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 1:45 p.m., FS2
MLB — Seattle at Kansas City, 4 p.m., ROOT
Women’s Australian rules football — Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide, 10 p.m., FS2