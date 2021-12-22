On this day ...
DECEMBER 22, 2016 — Matt Linehan threw for 381 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score to help Idaho beat Colorado State 61-50 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. It’s the third-highest scoring game in bowl history. Idaho (9-4) matched its highest victory total since moving to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 1996.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Boise State vs. Washington State, 5 p.m. in Spokane
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Pomeroy at Colton, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pomeroy at Colton, 5:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Boise State vs. Washington State, 5 p.m. in Spokane, KHTR-FM (104.7), KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — Pacific at California, 3 p.m., Pac-12; Georgetown at Providence, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Arizona at Tennessee, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Boise St. vs. Washington St., 5 p.m., Pac-12; Virginia Tech at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Diamond Head Classic quarterfinal: Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 9 p.m., ESPN2
College football — The Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri vs. Army, 5 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball — Notre Dame at DePaul, 5:30 p.m., FS1
High school boys basketball — Iolani Classic final: TBD, 6 p.m., NBCSN