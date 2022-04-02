On this day ...

APRIL 2, 2000 — Connecticut won its second women’s national championship with a 71-52 victory against Tennessee. The top-ranked Huskies beat No. 2 Tennessee for the second time in three meetings that season.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Corban (2), noon

Utah at Washington State, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Lewis-Clark State at Northwest Nazarene Invitational and Multi, 10 a.m. in Nampa, Idaho

Idaho, Washington State at Hayward Premier, 11 a.m. in Eugene, Ore.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho vs. Idaho State, 1 p.m. at LCSC Tennis Courts

Washington State at UCLA, noon

WOMEN’S COLLEGE ROWING

Washington State at Gonzaga, 8:40 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Moscow at Lakeland (2), noon

Colfax at Davenport (2), 1:30 p.m.

Pomeroy at Liberty Christian (2), 11 a.m.

Asotin at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (2), noon

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Colfax at Davenport (2), 1:30 p.m.

Pomeroy at Liberty Christian (2), 11 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at Corban (2), noon, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Utah at Washington State, 2 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

High school baseball — Colfax at Davenport (2), 1:30 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)

High school softball — Colfax at Davenport (2), 1:30 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

Men’s college basketball — Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament national semifinal: Villanova vs. Kansas, 3 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); NCAA tournament national semifinal: Duke vs. North Carolina, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Brentford at Chelsea, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Aston Villa at Wolverton, 7 a.m., CNBC; Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester United, 9:30 a.m., USA

High school girls basketball — GEICO Nationals final: TBD, 7 a.m., ESPN2

Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 7:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Toyota Care 250, 10:30 a.m., FS1

Golf — Women’s Amateur: The Augusta National, final round, 9 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and 12:30 p.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Rapiscan Systems Classic, second round, 12:30 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, third round, 2 p.m., TGC

High school boys basketball — GEICO Nationals final: TBD, 9 a.m., ESPN

College baseball — Texas at Oklahoma, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Stanford at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m., Pac-12

Tennis — Miami Open: WTA final, 10 a.m., Tennis; Miami Open: ATP doubles final, 12:30 p.m., Tennis

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2 and 1 p.m., FS1; Florida Derby, 3 p.m., CNBC

NHL — Pittsburgh at Colorado, noon, ABC

Women’s college basketball — WNIT championship: Seton Hall at S. Dakota St., noon, CBSSN

Women’s college water polo — Arizona St. at UCLA, noon, Pac-12

Women’s soccer — NWSL Challenge Cup: Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC, 1 p.m., CBS

College softball — Georgia at Alabama, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2; Washington at Arizona, 1:30 p.m., Pac-12; Kentucky at LSU, 3 p.m., ESPN; Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPN; Oregon at UCLA, 7 p.m., Pac-12

Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament national semifinal: Villanova vs. Kansas, 3 p.m., TBS, TNT and truTV; NCAA tournament national semifinal: Duke vs. North Carolina, 5:30 p.m., TBS, TNT and truTV

Women’s volleyball — Athetes Unlimited: Team Sheilla vs. Team Drews, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Athletes Unlimited: Team Lowe vs. Team De La Cruz, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Men’s lacrosse — NLL: San Diego at Toronto, 4 p.m., ESPN2

MLB spring training — Milwaukee vs. Seattle, 6:30 p.m., ROOT

SUNDAY

Men’s soccer — SPFL: Celtic at Rangers, 4 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Everton at West Ham United, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur, 8:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Inter Milan at Juventus, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN; MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland, 1:30 p.m., FS1

Golf — Juniors drive, chip & putt national finals, 5 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and 11 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Rapiscan Systems Classic, final round, 11 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, final round, 2 p.m., TGC

College softball — Illinois at Minnesota, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Oregon at UCLA, noon, Pac-12; Utah at Stanford, 2 p.m., Pac-12

Swimming — The Open Water Nationals: championships, 9:30 a.m., NBC

Bowling — PBA: The USBC Masters, 10 a.m., Fox

College baseball — Texas at Oklahoma, 10 a.m., ESPN

NBA — Dallas at Milwaukee, 10 a.m., ABC; Denver at L.A. Lakers, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Tennis — Miami Open-ATP final, WTA doubles final, 10 a.m., Tennis

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1 and 1:30 p.m., FS2

Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Owners 400, 12:30 p.m., Fox

Men’s college basketball — 3X3U National Championship: day 3, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; HBCU All-Star game, 1 p.m., CBS

NHL — N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 1 p.m., TNT

Men’s lacrosse — MLR: Houston at Austin, 4 p.m., FS2

Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament national championship: South Carolina vs. UConn, 5 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2