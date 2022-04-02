On this day ...
APRIL 2, 2000 — Connecticut won its second women’s national championship with a 71-52 victory against Tennessee. The top-ranked Huskies beat No. 2 Tennessee for the second time in three meetings that season.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Corban (2), noon
Utah at Washington State, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State at Northwest Nazarene Invitational and Multi, 10 a.m. in Nampa, Idaho
Idaho, Washington State at Hayward Premier, 11 a.m. in Eugene, Ore.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho vs. Idaho State, 1 p.m. at LCSC Tennis Courts
Washington State at UCLA, noon
WOMEN’S COLLEGE ROWING
Washington State at Gonzaga, 8:40 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Moscow at Lakeland (2), noon
Colfax at Davenport (2), 1:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at Liberty Christian (2), 11 a.m.
Asotin at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (2), noon
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Colfax at Davenport (2), 1:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at Liberty Christian (2), 11 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at Corban (2), noon, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Utah at Washington State, 2 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
High school baseball — Colfax at Davenport (2), 1:30 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
High school softball — Colfax at Davenport (2), 1:30 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
Men’s college basketball — Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament national semifinal: Villanova vs. Kansas, 3 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); NCAA tournament national semifinal: Duke vs. North Carolina, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Brentford at Chelsea, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Aston Villa at Wolverton, 7 a.m., CNBC; Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester United, 9:30 a.m., USA
High school girls basketball — GEICO Nationals final: TBD, 7 a.m., ESPN2
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 7:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Toyota Care 250, 10:30 a.m., FS1
Golf — Women’s Amateur: The Augusta National, final round, 9 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and 12:30 p.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Rapiscan Systems Classic, second round, 12:30 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, third round, 2 p.m., TGC
High school boys basketball — GEICO Nationals final: TBD, 9 a.m., ESPN
College baseball — Texas at Oklahoma, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Stanford at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m., Pac-12
Tennis — Miami Open: WTA final, 10 a.m., Tennis; Miami Open: ATP doubles final, 12:30 p.m., Tennis
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2 and 1 p.m., FS1; Florida Derby, 3 p.m., CNBC
NHL — Pittsburgh at Colorado, noon, ABC
Women’s college basketball — WNIT championship: Seton Hall at S. Dakota St., noon, CBSSN
Women’s college water polo — Arizona St. at UCLA, noon, Pac-12
Women’s soccer — NWSL Challenge Cup: Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC, 1 p.m., CBS
College softball — Georgia at Alabama, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2; Washington at Arizona, 1:30 p.m., Pac-12; Kentucky at LSU, 3 p.m., ESPN; Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPN; Oregon at UCLA, 7 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament national semifinal: Villanova vs. Kansas, 3 p.m., TBS, TNT and truTV; NCAA tournament national semifinal: Duke vs. North Carolina, 5:30 p.m., TBS, TNT and truTV
Women’s volleyball — Athetes Unlimited: Team Sheilla vs. Team Drews, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Athletes Unlimited: Team Lowe vs. Team De La Cruz, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s lacrosse — NLL: San Diego at Toronto, 4 p.m., ESPN2
MLB spring training — Milwaukee vs. Seattle, 6:30 p.m., ROOT
SUNDAY
Men’s soccer — SPFL: Celtic at Rangers, 4 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Everton at West Ham United, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur, 8:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Inter Milan at Juventus, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN; MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Golf — Juniors drive, chip & putt national finals, 5 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and 11 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Rapiscan Systems Classic, final round, 11 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, final round, 2 p.m., TGC
College softball — Illinois at Minnesota, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Oregon at UCLA, noon, Pac-12; Utah at Stanford, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Swimming — The Open Water Nationals: championships, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Bowling — PBA: The USBC Masters, 10 a.m., Fox
College baseball — Texas at Oklahoma, 10 a.m., ESPN
NBA — Dallas at Milwaukee, 10 a.m., ABC; Denver at L.A. Lakers, 12:30 p.m., ABC
Tennis — Miami Open-ATP final, WTA doubles final, 10 a.m., Tennis
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1 and 1:30 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Owners 400, 12:30 p.m., Fox
Men’s college basketball — 3X3U National Championship: day 3, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; HBCU All-Star game, 1 p.m., CBS
NHL — N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 1 p.m., TNT
Men’s lacrosse — MLR: Houston at Austin, 4 p.m., FS2
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament national championship: South Carolina vs. UConn, 5 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2