SEPTEMBER 24, 1971 — The World Hockey Association announced its formation. Twelve teams started play in October 1972.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at Saint Martin’s Invitational, 8 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Idaho at Weber State, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Washington State, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Warner Pacific at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Pullman at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Lewiston at Sandpoint, 7 p.m.
Moscow at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Asotin, 7 p.m.
Timberline at Deary, 7 p.m.
Orofino at Marsing, 4:30 p.m.
Kellogg at Grangeville, 7 p.m.
Garden Valley at Salmon River, 7 p.m.
Troy at Kamiah, 7 p.m.
Prairie at Potlatch, 7 p.m.
Lewis County at Kendrick, 7 p.m.
Genesee at Lapwai, 7 p.m.
Pomeroy at Tekoa-Rosalia, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Orofino at Bonners Ferry, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Clarkston, Pullman at Linda Sheridan Invitational, 7 p.m. at Shadle Park
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school football — Orofino at Marsing, 4:30 p.m., KLER-AM (1300); Lewiston at Sandpoint, 7 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); Pullman at Clarkston, 7 p.m., KZID-FM (98.5), KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Colfax at Asotin, 7 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450); Moscow at Lake City, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Kellogg at Grangeville, 7 p.m., KORT-FM (92.7)
MLB — Seattle at L.A. Angels, 6:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, day 1, 6 a.m., TGC
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Tennis — Laver Cup, day 1 day session, 10 a.m., Tennis; Laver Cup, day 1 night session, 4 p.m., Tennis
Swimming — ISL: match 9, 11 a.m., CBSSN
College football — Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN; Wake Forest at Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN2; UNLV at Fresno St., 7 p.m., CBSSN
Auto racing — NHRA: qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200, 6 p.m., FS1
Women’s college soccer — Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 4 p.m., Pac-12; Utah at Stanford, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Oregon at UCLA, 8 p.m., Pac-12
MLB — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m., ESPN; N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4 p.m., ESPN; Seattle at L.A. Angels, 6:30 p.m., ROOT; Atlanta at San Diego, 7 p.m., ESPN
High school football — Central Valley at Mt. Spokane, 7 p.m., SWX
CFL — Saskatchewan at British Columbia, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Boxing — ShoBox: The New Generation, 7:35 p.m., Showtime
SATURDAY
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 3, 1:55 a.m., ESPN2; Formula One: qualifying, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2; IndyCar: qualifying, noon, NBCSN; IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, 2 p.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 302, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
Australian rules football — Playoffs: Melbourne vs. Western, grand final, 2 a.m., FS2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Tennis; Laver Cup, day 2 day session, 10 a.m., Tennis; Laver Cup, day 2 night session, 4 p.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea, 4 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Liverpool at Brentford, 9 a.m., NBCSN
Golf — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, day 2, 6 a.m., NBC; LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, second round, 8 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, second round, 1 p.m., TGC
College football — Texas Tech at Texas, 9 a.m., ABC; Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, 9 a.m., Fox; LSU at Mississippi State, 9 a.m., ESPN; Missouri at Boston College, 9 a.m., ESPN2; SMU at TCU, 9 a.m., FS1; Miami (Ohio) at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Washington St. at Utah, 11:30 a.m., Pac-12; Cal Poly at Montana, noon, SWX; Rutgers at Michigan, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Texas A&M at Arkansas, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Iowa St. at Baylor, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Clemson at NC State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Louisville at Florida St., 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Colorado St. at Iowa, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Wyoming at UConn, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; UCLA at Stanford, 3 p.m., Pac-12; Tennessee at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN; Kentucky at South Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Nebraska at Michigan St., 4 p.m., FS1; West Virginia at Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Indiana at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m., CBSSN; FAU at Air Force, 5 p.m., FS2; California at Washington, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12; South Florida at BYU, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2; Arizona at Oregon, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Oregon St. at USC, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
MLB — Atlanta at San Diego, 4 p.m., Fox; Seattle at L.A. Angels, 6 p.m., ROOT