On this day ...
APRIL 28, 1966 — Boston edged the Los Angeles Lakers 95-93 in Game 7 to give the Celtics and coach Red Auerbach eight consecutive NBA titles. Auerbach, who announced his retirement earlier, is replaced by center Bill Russell, the first black head coach of a major U.S. sports team.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Clearwater Valley vs. Lapwai (2), 3 p.m. at Clearwater Park, Lewiston
Kendrick at Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
Troy at Potlatch (2), 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lake City at Lewiston (2), 2 p.m.
Colton at Pullman, 4 p.m.
Lapwai at Genesee (2), 4:30 p.m.
Nezperce at Troy (2), 4 p.m.
Kendrick at Clearwater Valley (2), 3 p.m.
Prairie at Orofino, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Pullman at Shadle Park, 3:30 p.m.
West Valley at Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.
Lake City at Moscow, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Shadle Park at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.
Clarkston at West Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Lake City at Moscow, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Rogers at Pullman, 4 p.m.
Shadle Park at Clarkston, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Lapwai at Orofino, 11 a.m.
Asotin at Tekoa, 2 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
NFL — Draft: first round, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
MLB — Seattle at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., ROOT
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United, 11:45 a.m., USA
Golf — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, first round, 12:30 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, first round, 3:30 p.m., TGC
Women’s soccer — CONCACAF U-17 Championship group stage: Canada vs. Jamaica, 3:50 p.m., FS2
College softball — Oklahoma St. at Florida St., 4 p.m., ESPN2
NBA playoffs — Western Conference first round: Phoenix at New Orleans, game 6, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Dallas at Utah, game 6. 7 p.m., TNT and ROOT
NFL — Draft: first round, 5 p.m., ABC, ESPN and NFL Network
Mixed martial arts — PFL 2 Main Card: featherweights & heavyweights, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Friday, Tennis