APRIL 28, 1966 — Boston edged the Los Angeles Lakers 95-93 in Game 7 to give the Celtics and coach Red Auerbach eight consecutive NBA titles. Auerbach, who announced his retirement earlier, is replaced by center Bill Russell, the first black head coach of a major U.S. sports team.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Clearwater Valley vs. Lapwai (2), 3 p.m. at Clearwater Park, Lewiston

Kendrick at Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

Troy at Potlatch (2), 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lake City at Lewiston (2), 2 p.m.

Colton at Pullman, 4 p.m.

Lapwai at Genesee (2), 4:30 p.m.

Nezperce at Troy (2), 4 p.m.

Kendrick at Clearwater Valley (2), 3 p.m.

Prairie at Orofino, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Pullman at Shadle Park, 3:30 p.m.

West Valley at Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.

Lake City at Moscow, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Shadle Park at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.

Clarkston at West Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Lake City at Moscow, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Rogers at Pullman, 4 p.m.

Shadle Park at Clarkston, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Lapwai at Orofino, 11 a.m.

Asotin at Tekoa, 2 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — Seattle at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)

NFL — Draft: first round, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2

MLB — Seattle at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., ROOT

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United, 11:45 a.m., USA

Golf — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, first round, 12:30 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, first round, 3:30 p.m., TGC

Women’s soccer — CONCACAF U-17 Championship group stage: Canada vs. Jamaica, 3:50 p.m., FS2

College softball — Oklahoma St. at Florida St., 4 p.m., ESPN2

NBA playoffs — Western Conference first round: Phoenix at New Orleans, game 6, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Dallas at Utah, game 6. 7 p.m., TNT and ROOT

NFL — Draft: first round, 5 p.m., ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

Mixed martial arts — PFL 2 Main Card: featherweights & heavyweights, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Friday, Tennis

