On this day ...
MARCH 6, 1994 — Jay Sigel staged the biggest comeback in PGA and Senior tour history, rallying from 10 strokes behind to win the GTE West Seniors Classic in a four-hole playoff with Jim Colbert.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Frontier Conference semifinal — Montana State-Northern at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Idaho State, 6 p.m. PST
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Niagara at Washington State, 3:05 p.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Idaho Class 4A state tournament, Borah High, Boise — Moscow vs. Kuna, 7 p.m. PST
Idaho Class 2A state tournament, Capital High, Boise — Grangeville vs. Malad, 2 p.m. PST
Idaho Class 1A D-I state tournament, Vallivue High, Caldwell — Kamiah vs. Riverstone, 2 p.m. PST; Lapwai vs. Grace, 5:15 p.m. PST; Potlatch vs. Ambrose, 7 p.m. PST.
Idaho Class 1A D-II state tournament, Caldwell High — Timberline vs. Carey, 5:15 p.m. PST
Washington Class 2A state tournament, Yakima SunDome — Clarkston vs. Lindbergh, 9 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Washington Class 1B state tournament, Spokane Arena — Pomeroy vs. Oakesdale 7:15 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s basketball — Idaho at Idaho State, 6 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
Men’s basketball — Montana State-Northern at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m., KOZE-AM (950).
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — various tournaments, 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Tennis
MLB spring training – Boston vs. Atlanta, 10 a.m., ESPN
Golf — PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour, Hoag Classic, 3 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga, Koln at SC Paderborn, 10:50 a.m., FS2
Auto racing — Xfinity practice, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., FS1; Cup Series practice, 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., FS1; Arca, from Phoenix, 4 p.m., FS1
Australian rules football — Melbourne at Hawthorn, 12:30 p.m., FS2; Western at Port Adelaide, 9 p.m., FS2; Fremantle at West Coast, midnight, FS2
Men’s basketball — Georgia Tech at Clemson, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Virginia Commonwealth, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Swimming — TYR, Pro Swim Series, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
College hockey — Big Ten tournament, Notre Dame at Minnesota, 5 p.m., FS2
NBA — Miami at New Orleans, 5 p.m., ESPN; Milwaukee at Lakers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
SATURDAY
High school basketball — Washington B tournament, 8 a.m., all games, SWX
Tennis — various tournaments, 8:30 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m., Tennis
Motor sports — Xfinity practice, 8:30 a.m., FS1; Cup Series qualifying, 11:30 a.m., FS1; Xfinity, at Phoenix, 1 p.m., FS1; Monster Energy Supercross, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s basketball — Villanova at Georgetown, 9 a.m. Fox; Wisconsin at Indiana, 9 a.m., ESPN: Auburn at Tennessee, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Marquette at St. John’s, 9 a.m., ROOT; Kentucky at Florida, 10 a.m., CBS; Kansas at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN; Georgia at Louisiana State, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at Creighton, 11:30 a.m., Fox; UCLA at USC, 12:15 p.m., CBS; Louisville at Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN; Oklahoma State at Texas, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Mountain West tournament championship, 2:30 p.m., CBS; North Carolina at Duke, 3 p.m., ESPN; Oklahoma at Texas Christian, 3 p.m., ESPN2; DePaul at Providence, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Boston College at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ROOT; Ohio Valley championship, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Butler at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Washington at Arizona, 7 p.m., ESPN; West Coast tournament quarterfinals, 7 and 9 p.m., ESPN2; Stanford at Oregon, 8 p.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Burnley at Tottenham, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN
Pro golf — PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, 9:30 a.m., TGC, and 11:30 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour, Hoag Classic, 2:30 p.m., TGC
XFL — Seattle at Houston, 11 a.m., ABC; New York at Dallas, 2 p.m., Fox.
MLB spring training — Oakland at Seattle, noon, ROOT.
Women’s basketball — Seton Hall at Butler, 12:30 p.m., FS2; Big East tournament, 4 p.m., FS2; Big East tournament, St. John’s vs. Creighton, 6:30 p.m., FS2
MMA — UFC 248, prelims, 5 p.m., ESPN
Boxing — PBC Fight Night, Kownacki vs. Helenius, 5 p.m., Fox
NBA — Philadelphia at Golden State, 5:30 p.m., ABC
Major League Rugby — Utah at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT