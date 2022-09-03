SEPTEMBER 3, 1944 — Frank Parker won the men’s singles title with a four-set victory against Bill Talbert in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships. Pauline Betz captured her third consecutive women’s title with 6-3, 8-6 victory against Margaret Osborne.
Idaho at Washington State, 6:30 p.m.
Idaho vs. Santa Clara, 9 a.m. at Phoenix
Idaho vs. Wyoming, 3:30 p.m. at Phoenix
Lewis-Clark State at Southern Oregon, 5 p.m.
Orofino at Bonners Ferry, noon
Deary vs. Wallace at Kootenai, 11:30 a.m.
Deary at Kootenai, 1 p.m.
College football — Georgia vs. Oregon, 12:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Idaho at Washington State, 6:30 p.m., KOZE-AM (950), KZFN-FM (106.1), KORT-AM (1230), KLER-AM (1300), KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
MLB — Seattle at Cleveland, 4 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7); San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 9:30 a.m., USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, noon, USA
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Juventus at Florentina, 6:30 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Leeds United at Brentford, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Cycling — UCI: The Tour de Spain, stage 14, 7 a.m., CNBC
Tennis — U.S. Open: third round, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — Saratoga, 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., FS2; Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, 1:30 p.m., NBC
College football — Colorado St. at Michigan, 9 a.m., ABC; NC State at E. Carolina, 9 a.m., ESPN; S. Dakota St. at Iowa, 9 a.m., FS1; Delaware at Navy, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Bowling Green at UCLA, 11:30 a.m., Pac-12; Georgia vs. Oregon, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Arizona at San Diego St., 12:30 p.m., CBS; UTEP at Oklahoma, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Cincinnati at Arkansas, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Tulsa at Wyoming, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Houston at UTSA, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Tennessee St. at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m., SWX; Rice at USC, 3 p.m., Pac-12; Utah at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN; Illinois St. at Wisconsin, 4 p.m., FS1; Notre Dame at Ohio St., 4:30 p.m., ABC; SMU at North Texas, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN; Idaho at Washington St., 6:30 p.m., Pac-12; Boise St. at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Kent St. at Washington, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), third round, 1 p.m., TGC
Women’s soccer — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, 10:30 a.m., Fox
MLB — Seattle at Cleveland, 4 p.m., Fox
Golf — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, final round, 4:30 a.m., TGC: LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, final round, 10 a.m., TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), final round, 1 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leicester City at Brighton & Hove Albion, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United, 8:30 a.m., USA; MLS: Atlanta United FC at Portland, 2:30 p.m., Fox
Auto racing — Formula One: The Dutch Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN; FIM Motocross: The MX2, 6 a.m., CBSSN; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, 7 a.m., CBSSN; NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Portland, 12:30 p.m., NBC; NHRA: qualifying, 2:30 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, playoff round of 16, 3 p.m., USA
Cycling — UCI: The Tour of Spain, stage 15, 7 a.m., CNBC
Tennis — The U.S. Open, round of 16, 8 a.m., ESPN and 4 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — Saratoga, 9:30 a.m., FS2
WNBA playofffs — Semifinal round: Chicago at Connecticut, game 3, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Semifinal round: Las Vegas at Seattle, game 3, noon, ABC
MLB — Seattle at Cleveland, 11:30 a.m., ROOT; San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4 p.m., ESPN
College football — Florida A&M vs. Jackson St., noon, ESPN2; Florida St. vs. LSU, 4:30 p.m., ABC
Basketball — BIG3 Monster Energy Celebrity game, 1 p.m., CBS
Women’s college volleyball — Texas at Stanford, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Youth baseball — Perfect Game 14U Select Festival, 2 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s college soccer — Cal Poly at Stanford, 3 p.m., Pac-12; Alabama at Utah, 5 p.m., Pac-12
Boxing — PBC Fight Night: Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado (middleweights), 5 p.m., Fox
Men’s college soccer — San Jose St. at Stanford, 7 p.m., Pac-12