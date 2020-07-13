On this day ...
JULY 13, 1881 — William Renshaw set the record for the shortest men’s championship match by time and games by beating John T. Hartley 6-0, 6-1, 6-1 in 37 minutes at Wimbledon.
Tennis — Berlin Tournament, Eastern European Championship, 3 a.m., Tennis Channel; WTT, Vegas vs. Orlando, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Washington vs. New York, 2 p.m., ESPN2.
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Southampton at Manchester United, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN; USL, FC Tulsa at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m., ESPN2; MLS Is Back Tournament, LA FC vs. Houston, 5 p.m., FS1; LA Galaxy vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m., FS1.
KBO baseball — NC at Kiwoom, 2:25 a.m. Tuesday.