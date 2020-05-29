On this day ...
MAY 29, 2010 — Philadelphia’s Roy Halladay pitched the 20th perfect game in major league history, beating the Florida Marlins 1-0. Halladay struck out 11 and went to 3-1 or 3-2 counts seven times, twice in the game’s first three batters alone.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Lewis-Clark State vs. Faulkner (Ala.), 6 p.m. (replay of 2016 Avista NAIA World Series championship game)
SPORTS ON TV
ToDAY
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., FS2; Trackside Live!, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at SC Freiburg, 11:20 a.m., FS2
SATURDAY
KBO Baseball — KT at Kiwoom, 12:55 a.m., ESPN; Lotte vs. Doosan, 9:55 p.m., ESPN
Rugby — NRL: Canberra at Melbourne, 2:30 a.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Schalke 04, 6:20 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga: Frankfurt at VfL Wolfsburg, 6:20 a.m., FS2; Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Bayern Munich, 9:30 a.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., FS1