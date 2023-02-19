On this day ...
FEBRUARY 20, 1976 — Muhammad Ali beat Jean-Pierre Coopman with a fifth-round knockout at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in Puerto Rico to defend his world heavyweight title.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at The Prestige, 8:30 a.m. in Palm Desert, Calif.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at The Show, 8 a.m. in Las Vegas
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Lakeland at Moscow, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 4A district tournament first round
Orofino at Kellogg, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament semifinal
Genesee vs. Logos, 1 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at Lewiston High School
Prairie vs. Clearwater Valley, 2:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at Lewiston High School
Lapwai vs. Troy, 4 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament semifinal at Lewiston High School
Potlatch vs. Kamiah, 5:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament semifinal at Lewiston High School
Highland vs. St. John Bosco, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament first round at Timberline
Nezperce at Timberline, 7:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament first round
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school boys basketball — Lakeland at Moscow, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 4A district tournament first round, KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, midnight, 8 a.m., 4 p.m. and 11 p.m., Tennis
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Women’s college gymnastics — Utah at Arizona St., noon, Pac-12; Stanford at Washington, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s college basketball — Louisville at Duke, 4 p.m., ESPN; Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Kansas at TCU, 6 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball — Ohio St. at Michigan, 4 p.m., FS1; UCLA at Stanford, 6 p.m., ESPN2
