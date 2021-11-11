On this day ...
NOVEMBER 11, 2001 — In his sixth career start, Shaun Alexander ran for 266 yards on 35 carries and had an 88-yard touchdown run as Seattle beat AFC West-leading Oakland 34-27.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Washington State at California, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Colfax vs. Wahkiakum, 9:45 a.m. in Washington Class 2B state volleyball first-round match at Yakima Valley SunDome
Colfax-Wahkiakum winner/loser vs. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague-Raymond winner/loser, 3:15 p.m. in Washington Class 2B state volleyball tournament at Yakima Valley SunDome
Pomeroy vs. Naselle, 1:30 p.m. in Washington Class 1B state volleyball second-round match at Yakima Valley SunDome
Pomeroy-Naselle winner/loser vs. Evergreen Lutheran-Darrington-Oakesdale winner/loser, 8:15 p.m. in Washington Class 1B state volleyball tournament at Yakima Valley SunDome
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school volleyball — Colfax vs. Wahkiakum, 9:45 a.m. in Washington Class 2B state volleyball first-round match at Yakima Valley SunDome, KCLX-AM (1450); Colfax-Wahkiakum winner/loser vs. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague-Raymond winner/loser, 3:15 p.m. in Washington Class 2B state volleyball tournament at Yakima Valley SunDome, KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, first round, 7 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Houston Open, first round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, first round, 1 p.m., TGC; Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: third round, 10 p.m., TGC; European Tour: The Dubai Championship, second round, 2 a.m. Friday, TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at The Races, 9 a.m., FS2
Swimming — ISL playoffs, 10 a.m., CBSSN
Men’s college soccer — Stanford at California, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s college basketball — Sacred Heart at Providence, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Kennesaw St. at Creighton, 5:30 p.m., FS1; UC Riverside at Arizona St., 5:30 p.m., Pac-12; N. Arizona at Washington, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12
College football — North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
G League — Agua Caliente at Team Ignite, 5 p.m., ESPN2
NFL — Baltimore at Miami, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network
Tennis — WTA Finals round robin, 5:30 p.m., Tennis