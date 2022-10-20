On this day ...
OCTOBER 20, 1984 — Rueben Mayes of Washington State rushed for 216 yards and scored four touchdowns to overcome a 28-7 halftime deficit and led the Cougars to a 49-42 victory against Stanford.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho at Northern Colorado, 5 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State, Idaho at Visit Stockton Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Arizona State at Washington State, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Moscow at Lakeland, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 4A district tournament championship match
Genesee vs. Logos, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination match at P1FCU Activity Center
Deary vs. Kendrick, 7:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament championship match at P1FCU Activity Center
West Valley at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
East Valley at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Asotin, 6:30 p.m.
Kettle Falls at Colfax, 6:30 p.m.
Colton at Tekoa-Rosalia, 6 p.m.
Oakesdale at Garfield-Palouse, 5 p.m.
Pomeroy at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
East Valley at Pullman, 4 p.m.
West Valley at Clarkston, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Lewiston at Idaho Class 5A district meet, 1:30 p.m. at LCSC Cross Country Trail
Moscow at Idaho Class 4A district meet, noon at LCSC Cross Country Trail
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB playoffs — A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, game 2, 4:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 9 a.m. and 2 a.m. Friday, Tennis
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham, 11:30 a.m., USA; MLS Eastern Conference semifinal: FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., FS1; MLS Western Conference semifinal: LA Galaxy at LA FC, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, first round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, second round, 8 p.m., TGC
High school football — Allen (Texas) at Denton Guyer (Texas), 4 p.m., ESPN2
College football — Virginia at Georgia Tech, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
MLB playoffs — A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, game 2, 4:30 p.m., TBS
NBA — Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., TNT; L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT
Women’s college soccer — Southern Cal at Utah, 5 p.m., Pac-12
NFL — New Orleans at Arizona, 5:15 p.m., Amazon Prime
Men’s college soccer — California at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12
Auto racing — FIM World Supercross Championship: The Australian Grand Prix round 2, 12:30 a.m. Friday, FS1
