On this day ...
AUGUST 18, 1923 — Helen Mills, 17, ended Molla Bjurstedt Mallory’s domination of the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships and started her own with a 6-2, 6-1 victory.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Toronto, 10:07 a.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840).
SPORTS ON TV
Little League World Series — Willemstad, Curacao vs. South Chungcheong, South Korea, International winners bracket, 6 a.m., ESPN; South Riding, Va. vs. Coon Rapids, Minn., U.S. winners bracket, 8 a.m., ESPN; Chofu City, Japan vs. TBD, International winners bracket, 10 a.m., ESPN; Wailuku, Hawaii vs. TBD, U.S. winners bracket, noon, ABC; Home Run Derby (taped), 1:30 p.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Sheffield United, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Eintracht Frankfurt, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Premier League: Leicester City at Chelsea, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at FC Union Berlin, 9 a.m., FS1; MLS: Atlanta United at Portland, 7 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, final round, 9 a.m., TGC; Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, final round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, final round, 11 a.m., NBC; U.S. Amateur: Championship match, 12:30 p.m., Fox; PGA Tour Champions Golf: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, final round, 1:30 p.m., TGC
Junior league baseball — World Series: Teams TBD, Championship, 9 a.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Western & Southern Open: ATP Doubles Finals, 9:15 a.m., Tennis; NYJTL Bronx Open: WTA Early Rounds, 10:45 a.m., Tennis; Western & Southern Open: Women’s final, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Western & Southern Open: Men’s final, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Winston-Salem Open: ATP Early Rounds, 2 p.m., Tennis
Major League Baseball — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 10 a.m., TBS; Seattle at Toronto, 10:07 a.m., ROOT; Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., ESPN
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2
Auto racing — NHRA Drag Racing: Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, 11 a.m., FS1; IndyCar Racing: The ABC Supply 500, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
Rodeo — PBR: The Houston Invitational, noon, CBS
NFL preseason — New Orleans at LA Chargers, 1 p.m., CBS; Seattle at Minnesota, 5 p.m., Fox
Men’s lacrosse — Premier Lacrosse League: Whipsnakes at Redwoods, 3 p.m., NBCSN
Beach volleyball — AVP Gold Series MBO: Day 4, Manhattan Beach Pier, Calif. (taped), 8 p.m., NBCSN