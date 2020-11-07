On this day ...
NOVEMBER 7, 2010 — Indianapolis quarterback Peyton Manning started his 200th consecutive game, a 26-24 loss at Philadelphia. Manning joined Brett Favre as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to start 200 consecutive games.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Grangeville at West Side, noon in Class 2A state quarterfinal round
Kamiah at Raft River, noon in Class 1A Division I state quarterfinal round
Kendrick at Watersprings, 1 p.m. in Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal round
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school football — Grangeville at West Side, noon in Class 2A state quarterfinal round, KORT-FM (92.7)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Sheffield United at Chelsea, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 7:30 a.m., FS2; Breeders’ Cup Series: Championship Saturday, 9 a.m., NBCSN; Breeders’ Cup Series: Championship Saturday, 11:30 a.m., NBC
Tennis — Paris-ATP singles and doubles semifinal round, 7:30 a.m., Tennis
College football — West Virginia at Texas, 9 a.m., ABC; Arizona State at USC, 9 a.m., Fox; Michigan State at Iowa, 9 a.m., ESPN; North Carolina at Duke, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Michigan at Indiana, 9 a.m., FS1; Houston at Cincinnati, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Florida vs. Georgia, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Kansas at Oklahoma, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Texas Tech at TCU, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 1 p.m., Fox; Texas A&M at South Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN; UCLA at Colorado, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Baylor at Iowa State, 4 p.m., FS1; Stanford at Oregon, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Clemson at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBC; Washington State at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, second round, 1 p.m., TGC
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, 2 p.m., NBCSN
Boxing — PBC Fight Night: Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores (heavyweights), 5 p.m., Fox
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira (light heavyweight), 7 p.m., ESPN
SUNDAY
Golf — European Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, final round, 1:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Houston Open, final round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, final round, 1 p.m., TGC
Tennis — Paris-ATP doubles final, 3:15 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 6 a.m., Tennis; Sofia-ATP early rounds, 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Men’s soccer —Serie A: Juventas at Lazio, 3:15 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: Tottenham at West Bromwich Albion, 4 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City, 6 a.m., NBCSN; MLS: New England at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m., ABC; MLS: Portland at LA FC, 3:30 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 8:30 a.m., FS2
Figure skating — ISU: The Cup of China, 9 a.m., NBC
NFL — Baltimore at Indianapolis, 10 a.m., CBS; Seattle at Buffalo, 10 a.m., Fox; Pittsburgh at Dallas, 1:25 p.m., CBS; New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Texas Fest, 10 a.m., ESPN2
Bowling — PBA: Playoffs, round of 8, 11 a.m., FS1; PBA: Playoffs, Final Four, 1 p.m., FS1
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Season Finale 500, noon, NBC
Gymnastics — FIG: The Friendship and Solidarity Competition, 2 p.m., NBCSN
KBO baseball playoffs — Doosan at KT, Game 1, 1:25 a.m. Monday, ESPN2