On this day ...

NOVEMBER 7, 2010 — Indianapolis quarterback Peyton Manning started his 200th consecutive game, a 26-24 loss at Philadelphia. Manning joined Brett Favre as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to start 200 consecutive games.

Today

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Grangeville at West Side, noon in Class 2A state quarterfinal round

Kamiah at Raft River, noon in Class 1A Division I state quarterfinal round

Kendrick at Watersprings, 1 p.m. in Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal round

SPORTS ON RADIO

High school football — Grangeville at West Side, noon in Class 2A state quarterfinal round, KORT-FM (92.7)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Sheffield United at Chelsea, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 7:30 a.m., FS2; Breeders’ Cup Series: Championship Saturday, 9 a.m., NBCSN; Breeders’ Cup Series: Championship Saturday, 11:30 a.m., NBC

Tennis — Paris-ATP singles and doubles semifinal round, 7:30 a.m., Tennis

College football — West Virginia at Texas, 9 a.m., ABC; Arizona State at USC, 9 a.m., Fox; Michigan State at Iowa, 9 a.m., ESPN; North Carolina at Duke, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Michigan at Indiana, 9 a.m., FS1; Houston at Cincinnati, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Florida vs. Georgia, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Kansas at Oklahoma, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Texas Tech at TCU, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 1 p.m., Fox; Texas A&M at South Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN; UCLA at Colorado, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Baylor at Iowa State, 4 p.m., FS1; Stanford at Oregon, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Clemson at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBC; Washington State at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Golf — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, second round, 1 p.m., TGC

Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, 2 p.m., NBCSN

Boxing — PBC Fight Night: Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores (heavyweights), 5 p.m., Fox

Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira (light heavyweight), 7 p.m., ESPN

SUNDAY

Golf — European Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, final round, 1:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Houston Open, final round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, final round, 1 p.m., TGC

Tennis — Paris-ATP doubles final, 3:15 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 6 a.m., Tennis; Sofia-ATP early rounds, 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis

Men’s soccer —Serie A: Juventas at Lazio, 3:15 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: Tottenham at West Bromwich Albion, 4 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City, 6 a.m., NBCSN; MLS: New England at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m., ABC; MLS: Portland at LA FC, 3:30 p.m., FS1

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 8:30 a.m., FS2

Figure skating — ISU: The Cup of China, 9 a.m., NBC

NFL — Baltimore at Indianapolis, 10 a.m., CBS; Seattle at Buffalo, 10 a.m., Fox; Pittsburgh at Dallas, 1:25 p.m., CBS; New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 5:20 p.m., NBC

Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Texas Fest, 10 a.m., ESPN2

Bowling — PBA: Playoffs, round of 8, 11 a.m., FS1; PBA: Playoffs, Final Four, 1 p.m., FS1

Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Season Finale 500, noon, NBC

Gymnastics — FIG: The Friendship and Solidarity Competition, 2 p.m., NBCSN

KBO baseball playoffs — Doosan at KT, Game 1, 1:25 a.m. Monday, ESPN2

Tags

Recommended for you