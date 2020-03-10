On this day ...

MARCH 10, 2002 — John Stockton, the NBA’s career assist leader, had 13 assists in Utah’s 95-92 loss at Houston to give him exactly 15,000 for his career.

Today

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Frontier Conference final — Providence at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m.

Idaho vs. Portland State, 4:30 p.m. PDT in Big Sky quarterfinal, Boise

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Gonzaga at Washington State, 3:05 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Grangeville at Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Moscow at Orofino, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Quail Ridge Invitational, 9 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Women’s basketball — Idaho vs. Portland State, 4:30 p.m., KMAX-AM (840).

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League, RB Leipzig vs. Tottenham, 1 p.m., TNT; Concacaf Champions League, CD Olimpia at Montreal, 5 p.m., FS1.

Men’s basketball — Horizon League championship, 4 p.m., ESPN; Northeast championship, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Summit League championship, 6 p.m., ESPN.

NBA — Dallas at San Antonio, 5 p.m., TNT; Clippers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., TNT.

