On this day ...
MARCH 10, 2002 — John Stockton, the NBA’s career assist leader, had 13 assists in Utah’s 95-92 loss at Houston to give him exactly 15,000 for his career.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Frontier Conference final — Providence at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m.
Idaho vs. Portland State, 4:30 p.m. PDT in Big Sky quarterfinal, Boise
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Gonzaga at Washington State, 3:05 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Grangeville at Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Moscow at Orofino, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Quail Ridge Invitational, 9 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s basketball — Idaho vs. Portland State, 4:30 p.m., KMAX-AM (840).
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League, RB Leipzig vs. Tottenham, 1 p.m., TNT; Concacaf Champions League, CD Olimpia at Montreal, 5 p.m., FS1.
Men’s basketball — Horizon League championship, 4 p.m., ESPN; Northeast championship, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Summit League championship, 6 p.m., ESPN.
NBA — Dallas at San Antonio, 5 p.m., TNT; Clippers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., TNT.