FEBRUARY 15, 1927 — Conn Smythe purchased the Toronto St. Patricks, preventing the franchise from moving to Philadelphia. He renamed them the Toronto Maple Leafs.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at USC, 5 p.m.
Montana State-Northern at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Montana State-Northern at Lewis-Clark State, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State at Cal State Bakersfield, 1 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State at Concordia, 1 p.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Lakeland, 5 p.m.
Genesee at St. Maries, 7 p.m.
Washington Class 2A district tournament, University High, Spokane — West Valley vs. Pullman, 6:30 p.m.
Washington Class 2B district tournament, West Valley, Spokane — Asotin vs. Davenport, 2 p.m.; Colfax vs. Kettle Falls, 3:30 p.m.
Washington Class 1B district tournament — Pomeroy at Garfield-Palouse, 4 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Idaho Class 2A state tournament play-in, McCall — Orofino vs. Declo, 3 p.m. PST
Idaho Class 1A D-I state tournament play-in, Fruitland — Genesee vs. Butte County, 2 p.m. PST
Idaho Class 1A D-II state tournament play-in, Grangeville — Nezperce vs. Salmon River, 3 p.m.
Washington Class 2A district tournament, University High, Spokane — Clarkston vs. East Valley, 5 p.m.
Washington Class 2B district tournament, West Valley, Spokane — Asotin vs. Kettle Falls, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Clarkston, Pullman at Washington 2A regional tournament, Cheney, 11 a.m.
Clearwater Valley at Lake City tournament, Coeur d’Alene
Area representatives at Women’s State Invitational, Pocatello
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s basketball — Montana State-Northern at Lewis-Clark State, 2 p.m., KOZE-AM (950).
Men’s basketball — Montana State-Northern at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m., KOZE-AM (950); Washington State at USC, 5 p.m., KQZB-FM (104.7).
Prep basketball — Clarkston girls vs. East Valley, 5 p.m., KZID-FM (98.5); West Valley vs. Pullman, 6:30 p.m., KQZB-FM (104.7).
SPORTS ON TV
Women’s Australian rules football — Fremantle vs. West Coast, midnight, FS2.
Golf — Asia Pacific Championship, 1 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational, 10 a.m., TGC, and noon, CBS; Champions Tour, Chubb Classic, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour, Australian Open, 6 p.m., TGC.
Tennis — various tournament, 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 a.m., Tennis.
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Burnley at Southampton, 4:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at RB Leipzig, 6:20 a.m., FS2; Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Fortuna Dusseldorf, 9:20 a.m., FS2; Premier League, Liverpool at Norwich City, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN; Liga MX, Juarez at Monterrey, 5 p.m., FS2.
Men’s college basketball — Oklahoma at Kansas, 9 a.m., ESPN; Syracuse at Florida St., 9 a.m., ESPN2; Purdue at Ohio St., 9 a.m., FOX; Dayton at UMass, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN; Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 10 a.m., CBS; Ole Miss at Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPN; Texas at Iowa St., 11 a.m., ESPN2; Wake Forest at Miami, 11 a.m., ROOT; Georgetown at Butler, 11:30 a.m., FOX; La Salle at Saint Louis, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN; Notre Dame at Duke, 1 p.m., ESPN; LSU at Alabama, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Colorado State at Wyoming, 1 p.m., ROOT; George Washington at George Mason, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN; Maryland at Michigan St., 3 p.m., ESPN; Auburn at Missouri, 3 p.m., ESPN2; DePaul at Creighton, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Washington St. at USC, 5 p.m., P12; UNI at Chicago, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Virginia at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN; Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 7 p.m., ESPN; Colorado at Oregon St., 7 p.m., FS1; Washington at UCLA, 7 p.m., ESPN2; UC Irvine at Hawaii, 8 p.m., ESPN2.
Auto racing — Xfinity qualifying, 8:30 a.m., FS1; Monster Energy practice, 9:30 a.m., FS1; Xfinity Series, Racing Experience 300, 11:30 a.m., FS1; Formula E qualifying, 12:30 p.m., FS2; Mexico City E-Prix, 1:30 p.m., FS2; Monster Energy AMA Supercross, 4 p.m., NBCSN.
Track and field — U.S. Championships, 1 p.m., NBC.
XFL football — Tampa Bay at Seattle, 2 p.m., FOX.
Women’s basketball — Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 2 p.m., SWX.
Bowling — PBA, Players Championship, 2:30 p.m., FS1.
Boxing — PBC Main Card, Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz (men’s super middleweight), 5 p.m., FOX.
NHL — Stadium Series, Los Angeles vs. Colorado, 5 p.m., NBC.
Skiing — FIS Alpine World Cup, women’s giant slalom, 7 p.m., NBCSN.
Luge — FIL, World Luge Championship, 8 p.m., NBCSN.
Bobsledding/skeleton — IBSF, from Sigulda, Latvia, 9 p.m., NBCSN.
Biathlon — IBU, from Antholz-Anterselva, Italy, 10 p.m., NBCSN.
SUNDAY
Tennis — various tournaments, 2 a.m. and 1 p.m., Tennis.
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Tottenham at Aston Villa, 5:55 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Koln, 6:20 p.m., FS2; Premier League, Newcastle United at Arsenal, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Schalke at FSV Mainz, 8:50 a.m., FS2; Liga MX, Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna, 4:30 p.m., FS2.
NHL — Detroit at Pittsburgh, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Boston at Rangers, 12:30 p.m., NBC;
Men’s basketball — Indiana at Michigan, 10 a.m., CBS; Villanova at Temple, 10 a.m., ESPN; Iowa at Minnesota, 10 a.m., FS1; Duquesne at Fordham, 11 a.m., NBCSN; Memphis at Connecticut, noon, ESPN; Utah at Oregon, 6 p.m., FS1.
Women’s basketball — Florida State at Duke, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 10 a.m., ROOT; Texas A&M at Tennessee, noon, ESPN2; Kansas State at Oklahoma, noon, FS1; Mississippi State at Kentucky, 2 p.m., ESPN2.
Golf — PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational, 10 a.m., TGC, and noon, CBS; Champions Tour, Chubb Classic, noon, TGC.
Auto racing — Monster Energy, Daytona 500, 11:30 a.m., FOX.
Major League Rugby — Seattle at Old Glory, noon, ROOT.
College tennis — USC at Notre Dame, 3 p.m., Tennis.
XFL — St. Louis at Houston, 3 p.m., FS1.
Women’s softball — UCLA at Florida State, 4 p.m., ESPN2.
NBA — NBA All-Star Game, 5:20 p.m., TNT.