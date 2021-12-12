On this day ...
DECEMBER 12, 1971 — Bobby Hull of the Chicago Black Hawks scored his 1,000th point with an assist in the first period of a 5-3 victory against the Minnesota North Stars.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Portland Bible at Lewis-Clark State, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Boise State at Washington State, noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Seattle at Houston, 10 a.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840); Atlanta at Carolina, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1:25 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Women’s college basketball — Boise State at Washington State, noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
Men’s college basketball — Portland Bible at Lewis-Clark State, 2 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: West Ham United at Burnley, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Everton at Crystal Palace, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: Lazio at Sassuolo, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Serie A: Cagliari at Inter Milan, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN
Men’s college basketball — Florida St. vs. South Carolina, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Colgate at St. John’s, 9 a.m., FS1; Virginia Tech at Dayton, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Villanova at Baylor, noon, ABC; Kent St. at West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Oregon at Stanford, 4 p.m., Pac-12; Rutgers at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, final round, 9 a.m., TGC and 11 a.m., NBC
Women’s college basketball — Jimmy V Classic: Kentucky at Louisville, 10 a.m., ESPN; Jimmy V Classic: Maryland at South Carolina, noon, ESPN; Boise St. at Washington St., noon, Pac-12
NFL — Las Vegas at Kansas City, 10 a.m., CBS; Seattle at Houston, 10 a.m., Fox; San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Chicago at Green Bay, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS1
PBL baseball — All Star Game, 1 p.m., FS2
CFL Grey Cup — Winnipeg at Hamilton, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Orofino at Prairie, 6 p.m.
Timberline at Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Logos at Genesee, 7 p.m.
Asotin at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
Troy at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 5 a.m., Tennis; Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger early rounds, 1 p.m., Tennis
NFL — L.A. Rams at Arizona, 5:15 p.m., ABC and ESPN