On this day ...

AUGUST 26, 1933 — Helen Hull Jacobs captured the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association singles title when Helen Wills Moody defaulted in the third set because of back and hip pain.

Today

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

McCall-Donnelly at Grangeville, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

McCall-Donnelly at Grangeville, 5 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — Seattle at San Diego, 6:10 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, quarterfinal round, 8 a.m., ESPN; ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, quarterfinal round, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tennis

Horse racing — NYRA: Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2

NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference second round: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 2, noon, NBCSN; Eastern Conference second round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 3, 5 p.m., NBCSN; Western Conference second round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

Golf — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship charity event, noon, TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Series, final round, 3 p.m., TGC

NBA playoffs — Western Conference first round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 5, 3:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 5, 6 p.m., TNT

MLB — N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN; Seattle at San Diego, 6:10 p.m., ROOT Northwest; L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7 p.m., ESPN

WNBA — Washington vs. Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Men’s soccer — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. FC Edmonton, first stage, 4:45 p.m., FS2

Australian rules football — AFL: Essendon at Hawthorn, 11:30 p.m., FS1; AFL: West Coast at Richmond, 2 a.m. Thursday, FS2

KBO baseball — Kiwoom at Lotte, 2:25 a.m. Thursday, ESPN2

