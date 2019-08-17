On this day ...

AUGUST 17, 2015 — The National Labor Relations Board dismissed a historic ruling that Northwestern University football players were school employees who were entitled to form what would be the nation’s first union of college athletes.

Today

SPORTS ON RADIO

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Toronto, 12:07 p.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840).

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Golf — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, third round, 9 a.m., TGC; U.S. Amateur, semifinal matches, noon, Fox; Korn Fery Tour Golf: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, noon, TGC; PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, third round, noon, TGC; PGA Tour Champions Golf: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, second round, 2 p.m. TGC; European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, final round, 4 a.m., TGC

Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Borussia Dortmund, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Werder Bremen, 6:30 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester City, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Borussia Mönchengladbac, 9:30 a.m., FS1; MLS: Seattle at L.A. Galaxy, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Liga MX: Toluca at Monterrey, 7 p.m., FS2;

Tennis — Western & Southern Open: semifinals, 8 a.m., ESPN2; Western & Southern Open: ATP Doubles Semifinals, 10 a.m., Tennis; USTA: The Thoreau Open, Women’s Pro Circuit, Singles Final, 1 p.m., Tennis; Western & Southern Open: semifinals, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Western & Southern Open: WTA Doubles Finals, 5 p.m., Tennis

Men’s lacrosse — Premier Lacrosse League: Chaos at Archers, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN

Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2

Little League World Series — Sydney vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela, International elimination game, 10 a.m., ESPN; Barrington, R.I. vs. Bowling Green, Ky., U.S. elimination game, noon, ABC; Bologna, Italy vs. TBD, International elimination game, 3 p.m., ESPN; River Ridge, La. vs. TBD, U.S. elimination game, 5 p.m., ESPN

Basketball — Big 3 Week 9, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Big 3 Week 9, noon, CBS.

Auto racing — IndyCar Racing: qualifying, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Toronto, 12:07 p.m., ROOT; Houston at Oakland, 1 p.m., FS1; Milwaukee at Washington, 4 p.m., FS1

Mixed martial arts — UFC 241 Prelims: MMA undercard bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN

Boxing — Top Rank Boxing Main Event: Navarrete-De Vaca, 7 p.m., ESPN

SUNDAY

Little League World Series — Willemstad, Curacao vs. South Chungcheong, South Korea, International winners bracket, 6 a.m., ESPN; South Riding, Va. vs. Coon Rapids, Minn., U.S. winners bracket, 8 a.m., ESPN; Chofu City, Japan vs. TBD, International winners bracket, 10 a.m., ESPN; Wailuku, Hawaii vs. TBD, U.S. winners bracket, noon, ABC; Home Run Derby (taped), 1:30 p.m., ESPN

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Sheffield United, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Eintracht Frankfurt, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Premier League: Leicester City at Chelsea, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at FC Union Berlin, 9 a.m., FS1; MLS: Atlanta United at Portland, 7 p.m., FS1

Golf — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, final round, 9 a.m., TGC; Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, final round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, final round, 11 a.m., NBC; U.S. Amateur: Championship match, 12:30 p.m., Fox; PGA Tour Champions Golf: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, final round, 1:30 p.m., TGC

Junior league baseball — World Series: Teams TBD, Championship, 9 a.m., ESPN2

Tennis — Western & Southern Open: ATP Doubles Finals, 9:15 a.m., Tennis; NYJTL Bronx Open: WTA Early Rounds, 10:45 a.m., Tennis; Western & Southern Open: Women’s final, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Western & Southern Open: Men’s final, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Winston-Salem Open: ATP Early Rounds, 2 p.m., Tennis

Major League Baseball — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 10 a.m., TBS; Seattle at Toronto, 10:07 a.m., ROOT; Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., ESPN

Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2

Auto racing — NHRA Drag Racing: Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, 11 a.m., FS1; IndyCar Racing: The ABC Supply 500, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

Rodeo — PBR: The Houston Invitational, noon, CBS

NFL preseason — New Orleans at LA Chargers, 1 p.m., CBS; Seattle at Minnesota, 5 p.m., Fox

Men’s lacrosse — Premier Lacrosse League: Whipsnakes at Redwoods, 3 p.m., NBCSN

Beach volleyball — AVP Gold Series MBO: Day 4, Manhattan Beach Pier, Calif. (taped), 8 p.m., NBCSN

