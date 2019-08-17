On this day ...
AUGUST 17, 2015 — The National Labor Relations Board dismissed a historic ruling that Northwestern University football players were school employees who were entitled to form what would be the nation’s first union of college athletes.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Toronto, 12:07 p.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840).
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, third round, 9 a.m., TGC; U.S. Amateur, semifinal matches, noon, Fox; Korn Fery Tour Golf: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, noon, TGC; PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, third round, noon, TGC; PGA Tour Champions Golf: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, second round, 2 p.m. TGC; European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, final round, 4 a.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Borussia Dortmund, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Werder Bremen, 6:30 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester City, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Borussia Mönchengladbac, 9:30 a.m., FS1; MLS: Seattle at L.A. Galaxy, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Liga MX: Toluca at Monterrey, 7 p.m., FS2;
Tennis — Western & Southern Open: semifinals, 8 a.m., ESPN2; Western & Southern Open: ATP Doubles Semifinals, 10 a.m., Tennis; USTA: The Thoreau Open, Women’s Pro Circuit, Singles Final, 1 p.m., Tennis; Western & Southern Open: semifinals, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Western & Southern Open: WTA Doubles Finals, 5 p.m., Tennis
Men’s lacrosse — Premier Lacrosse League: Chaos at Archers, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2
Little League World Series — Sydney vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela, International elimination game, 10 a.m., ESPN; Barrington, R.I. vs. Bowling Green, Ky., U.S. elimination game, noon, ABC; Bologna, Italy vs. TBD, International elimination game, 3 p.m., ESPN; River Ridge, La. vs. TBD, U.S. elimination game, 5 p.m., ESPN
Basketball — Big 3 Week 9, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Big 3 Week 9, noon, CBS.
Auto racing — IndyCar Racing: qualifying, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Toronto, 12:07 p.m., ROOT; Houston at Oakland, 1 p.m., FS1; Milwaukee at Washington, 4 p.m., FS1
Mixed martial arts — UFC 241 Prelims: MMA undercard bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN
Boxing — Top Rank Boxing Main Event: Navarrete-De Vaca, 7 p.m., ESPN
SUNDAY
Little League World Series — Willemstad, Curacao vs. South Chungcheong, South Korea, International winners bracket, 6 a.m., ESPN; South Riding, Va. vs. Coon Rapids, Minn., U.S. winners bracket, 8 a.m., ESPN; Chofu City, Japan vs. TBD, International winners bracket, 10 a.m., ESPN; Wailuku, Hawaii vs. TBD, U.S. winners bracket, noon, ABC; Home Run Derby (taped), 1:30 p.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Sheffield United, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Eintracht Frankfurt, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Premier League: Leicester City at Chelsea, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at FC Union Berlin, 9 a.m., FS1; MLS: Atlanta United at Portland, 7 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, final round, 9 a.m., TGC; Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, final round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, final round, 11 a.m., NBC; U.S. Amateur: Championship match, 12:30 p.m., Fox; PGA Tour Champions Golf: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, final round, 1:30 p.m., TGC
Junior league baseball — World Series: Teams TBD, Championship, 9 a.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Western & Southern Open: ATP Doubles Finals, 9:15 a.m., Tennis; NYJTL Bronx Open: WTA Early Rounds, 10:45 a.m., Tennis; Western & Southern Open: Women’s final, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Western & Southern Open: Men’s final, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Winston-Salem Open: ATP Early Rounds, 2 p.m., Tennis
Major League Baseball — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 10 a.m., TBS; Seattle at Toronto, 10:07 a.m., ROOT; Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., ESPN
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2
Auto racing — NHRA Drag Racing: Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, 11 a.m., FS1; IndyCar Racing: The ABC Supply 500, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
Rodeo — PBR: The Houston Invitational, noon, CBS
NFL preseason — New Orleans at LA Chargers, 1 p.m., CBS; Seattle at Minnesota, 5 p.m., Fox
Men’s lacrosse — Premier Lacrosse League: Whipsnakes at Redwoods, 3 p.m., NBCSN
Beach volleyball — AVP Gold Series MBO: Day 4, Manhattan Beach Pier, Calif. (taped), 8 p.m., NBCSN