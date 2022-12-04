On this day ...
DECEMBER 4, 1982 — Georgia’s Hershel Walker won the Heisman Trophy. The junior running back beat out Stanford quarterback John Elway and Southern Methodist running back Eric Dickerson.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Utah at Washington State, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho vs. New Mexico State, 2 p.m. in USD Winter Classic in San Diego
COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING
Idaho hosts Vandal Invite, 8 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Utah at Washington State, 1 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
NFL — Seattle at L.A. Rams, 1:05 p.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3)
Women’s college basketball — Idaho vs. New Mexico State, 2 p.m. in USD Winter Classic in San Diego, KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — FIFA World Cup round of 16: France vs. Poland, 7 a.m., FS1; FIFA World Cup round of 16: England vs. Senegal, 11 a.m., FS1
College football — College Football Playoff Selection Show, 9 a.m., ESPN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, final round, 9 a.m., TGC and 10 a.m., NBC
Men’s college basketball — Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase: Michigan vs. Kentucky, 10 a.m., ABC; St. John’s at Iowa St., noon, ESPN2; Colorado at Washington, noon, Pac-12; Utah at Washington St., 1 p.m., ESPNU; Nebraska at Creighton, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Oregon at UCLA, 2 p.m., ESPN; California at Arizona, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Stanford at Arizona St., 4 p.m., ESPN2; Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 4 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s college basketball — Jimmy V Classic: Virginia Tech at Tennessee, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Jimmy V Classic: UConn at Notre Dame, noon, ABC; Xavier at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m., FS1
NFL — N.Y. Jets at Minnesota, 10 a.m., CBS; Seattle at L.A. Rams, 1:05 p.m., Fox; Kansas City at Cincinnati, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Indianapolis at Dallas, 5:15 p.m., NBC
Rodeo — PBR: The St. Louis Invitational, championship round, noon, CBSSN
G-League — South Bay at G-League Ignite, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NBA — Indiana at Portland, 6 p.m., ROOT
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Moscow at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m.
Upper Columbia Academy at Asotin, 7 p.m.
Troy at Logos, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Upper Columbia Academy at Asotin, 5:30 p.m.
Deary at Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.
Salmon River at Tri-Valley, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school boys basketball — Moscow at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — FIFA World Cup round of 16, Japan vs. Croatia, 7 a.m., Fox; FIFA World Cup round of 16: Brazil vs. South Korea, 11 a.m., Fox
NFL — New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 5:15 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — Kent St. at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., SWX and ROOT
