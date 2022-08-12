On this day ...

AUGUST 12, 2012 — Rory McIlroy broke the PGA Championship record for margin of victory Jack Nicklaus set in 1980. McIlroy made one final birdie from 25 feet on No. 18 that gave him a 6-under-par 66 for an eight-shot victory. McIlroy closed out a remarkable week by playing bogey-free in the final 23 holes of a demanding Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, S.C.

