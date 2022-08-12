AUGUST 12, 2012 — Rory McIlroy broke the PGA Championship record for margin of victory Jack Nicklaus set in 1980. McIlroy made one final birdie from 25 feet on No. 18 that gave him a 6-under-par 66 for an eight-shot victory. McIlroy closed out a remarkable week by playing bogey-free in the final 23 holes of a demanding Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, S.C.
Horse racing — Saratoga, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., FS2 and 1 p.m., FS1
Little League baseball — Midwest Regional: Missouri vs. Iowa, 10 a.m., ESPN; Mid-Atlantic Regional: Delaware vs. Pennsylvania, noon, ESPN; Mountain Regional: Utah vs. Nevada, 2 p.m., ESPN; Metro Regional: New York vs. New Jersey, 4 p.m., ESPN; West Regional: Hawaii vs. Arizona, 6 p.m., ESPN
Little League softball — World Series: Mid-Atlantic Region vs. Asia-Pacific Region, 1 p.m., ESPN2; World Series: Southwest Region vs. Southeast Region, 4 p.m., ESPN2
NFL preseason — Atlanta at Detroit, 3 p.m., NFL Network; Green Bay at San Francisco, 5:30 p.m., NFL Network
WNBA — New York vs. Atlanta, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN; Seattle at Minnesota, 6 p.m., ESPN2
MLB — Seattle at Texas, 5 p.m., ROOT
Mixed martial arts — Bellator 284 Main Card: Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi (welterweights), 6 p.m., Showtime
Boxing — PBC Fight Night Main Card: Tramaine Williams vs. Jetro Pabustan (super bantamweights), 7 p.m., CBSSN
Australian rules football — North Melbourne at Adelaide, 9 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — FIA Formula E World Championship: The Hanna Bank Seoul E-Prix, 11:30 p.m., CBSSN
SATURDAY
Australian rules football — Carlton at Melbourne, 2 a.m., FS2
Golf — DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, third round, 5 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, NBC; U.S. Women’s Amateur: semifinals, noon, TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, third round, 2 p.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, second round, 3 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Milan at Udinese, 9:30 a.m., CBSSN; Spanish Primera: Rayo Vallecano at Barcelona, 11:30 a.m., ABC; MLS: Portland at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m., ROOT
Horse racing — Saratoga, 10 a.m., FS2
Track and field — Diamond League: Monaco, 10 a.m., CNBC
Tennis — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA semifinals, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Tennis; Billie Jean King girls national championship: semifinals, noon, CBSSN
Softball — Little League World Series: teams TBD, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., ESPN2
Auto racing — NASCAR Camping World Series: qualifying, 12:30 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 2 p.m., USA; NASCAR Camping World Series: Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation, 5 p.m., FS1
Pickleball — Skechers Summer Pickleball championships, 1 p.m., CBS
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: preliminaries, 1:30 p.m., ESPN; UFC Fight Night: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz (bantamweights), 4 p.m., ESPN
NFL preseason — Seattle at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., Fox and NFL Network
MLB — Seattle at Texas, 4 p.m., MyTV
CFL — British Columbia at Calgary, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Boxing — Top Rank: Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa (junior welterweight), 7 p.m., ESPN