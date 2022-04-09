On this day ...
APRIL 9, 1962 — Arnold Palmer won a three-way playoff, beating Gary Player and Dow Finsterwald in the Masters.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon (2), noon
Washington State at Arizona, 6 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Sacramento State vs. Idaho, 1 p.m. at LCSC Tennis Courts
WOMEN’S COLLEGE ROWING
Washington State at Pac-12 Invitational, 8 a.m. in Las Vegas
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Post Falls at Lewiston (2), noon
Lake City at Moscow (2), noon
Lapwai at Kamiah (2), noon
St. Maries at Orofino (2), 1 p.m.
Colfax at Kittitas (2), 11 a.m.
Grangeville vs. Wendell, 10 a.m. in Glenns Ferry Wood Bat tournament
Grangeville vs. Nampa Christian, 1:30 p.m. in Glenns Ferry Wood Bat tournament
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Post Falls at Lewiston (2), noon
Moscow at Lake City (2), noon
Clarkston at Ellensburg (2), 1 p.m.
St. Maries at Orofino (2), noon
Grangeville vs. North Fremont, 8:30 a.m. in Glenns Ferry tournament
Grangeville vs. West Side, noon in Glenns Ferry tournament
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Lakeland at Lewiston, 10 a.m.
Post Falls at Lewiston, 2:30 p.m.
Post Falls at Moscow, 10 a.m.
Lakeland at Moscow, 2:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Lakeland at Lewiston, 10 a.m.
Post Falls at Lewiston, 2:30 p.m.
Post Falls at Moscow, 10 a.m.
Lakeland at Moscow, 2:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Minnesota, 11 a.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300); Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
High school baseball — Colfax at Kittitas (2), 11 a.m., KCLX-AM (1450); Post Falls at Lewiston (2), noon, KVTY-FM (105.1)
College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon (2), noon, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Washington State at Arizona, 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Chelsea at Southampton, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa, 9:30 a.m., NBC; MLS: New England at Inter Miami CF, noon, ESPN; MLS: Los Angeles FC at L.A. Galaxy, 4:30 p.m., Fox
High school boys basketball — The State Champions Invitational championship: Auburn (Wash.) vs. Calvary Christian (Fla.), 9 a.m., ESPN2
Men’s college lacrosse — Denver at Villanova, 10 a.m., FS1; Loyola (Md.) at Navy, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Colgate at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., FS2; Wood Memorial, The Blue Grass Stakes and Santa Anita Derby, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Tennis — Charleston-WTA semifinals, 10:30 a.m., Tennis
Track and field — USATF: Bermuda Games, 11:30 a.m., NBC
NHL — Washington at Pittsburgh, noon, ABC; Calgary at Seattle, 4 p.m., ROOT; Arizona at Vegas, 7 p.m., ROOT
College football — Arizona spring game, noon, Pac-12; Stanford spring game, 1 p.m., Pac-12
MLB — Seattle at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ROOT; Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The Masters, third round, noon, CBS
Auto racing — IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, 2 p.m., USA; NASCAR Cup Series: Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Supercross: round 13, 5 p.m., CNBC; Formula One: Australian Grand Prix, 9:55 p.m., ESPN
College softball — Alabama at Florida, 2 p.m., ESPN; Arizona at Oregon St., 4 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s lacrosse — NLL: New York at Buffalo, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s soccer — International friendly: USA vs. Uzbekistan, 2:30 p.m., Fox
Women’s volleyball — Athletes Unlimited: Team De La Cruz vs. Team Drews, 5 p.m., FS2
Men’s college hockey — Frozen Four championship: Denver vs. Minnesota St., 5 p.m., ESPN2
Mixed martial arts — UFC 273: prelims, 5 p.m., ESPN
WHL — Spokane at Seattle, 7 p.m., SWX
Boxing — Top Rank: Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han (super featherweights), 7 p.m., ESPN; Showtime Championship Main Card: Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora (super welterweights), 7 p.m., Showtime
SUNDAY
Tennis — Monte Carlo-ATP early rounds, 4 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis; Charleston-WTA doubles final, 8 a.m., Tennis; Charleston-WTA singles final, 10:30 a.m., Tennis
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake, 5 a.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City, 8:30 a.m., USA; MLS: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC, 10:30 a.m., ABC; MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Bowling — PBA Playoffs: round of 16, 9 and 11 a.m., FS1
Men’s college lacrosse — Bucknell at Lehigh, 10 a.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2 and 1 p.m., FS1
NHL — Boston at Washington, 10:30 a.m., TNT; Nashville at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., TNT
Auto racing — FIM MotoGP: The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, 10:30 a.m., NBC; IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, 12:30 p.m., NBC
College softball — Tennessee at Georgia, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2; Arizona at Oregon St., 11 a.m., Pac-12; Alabama at Florida, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Masters, final round, 11 a.m., CBS
NBA — Indiana at Brooklyn, 12:45 p.m., ESPN; Boston at Memphis, 4 p.m., TNT; Golden State at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m., TNT
College baseball — Washington at California, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Rodeo — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, round 3 & championship round, 2 p.m., CBSSN
College acrobatics — Baylor at Oregon, 4 p.m., Pac-12
MLB — Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
Rugby — MLR: Rugby United New York at Los Angeles, 4 p.m., FS2