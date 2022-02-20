On this day ...
FEBUARY 20, 1988 — In Calgary, Alberta, Brian Boitano of the U.S. won the Olympic figure skating gold medal on a technical merit tiebreaker and almost flawless free skate.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at USC, 4:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Arizona at Washington State, noon
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State at Hawaii, 3:05 p.m.
Central Washington at Lewis-Clark State, 11 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Whitworth at Lewis-Clark State (2), 10 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Central Washington at Lewis-Clark State, 11 a.m., KOZE-AM (950)
Women’s college basketball — Arizona at Washington State, noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1), KCLX-AM (1450)
Men’s college basketball — Washington State at USC, 4:30 p.m., KHTR-FM 104.3), KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton, 8:30 a.m., USA
Women’s college basketball — Texas at West Virginia, 9 a.m., ESPN; UMass at Davidson, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Tennessee at South Carolina, 10 a.m., ABC; Georgetown at UConn, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Arizona at Washington St., noon, Pac-12; Stanford at Oregon, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Rodeo — PBR: The Ticketsmarter Invitational, championship round, 9 a.m., CBS
Men’s college basketball — Michigan at Wisconsin, 10 a.m., CBS; Houston at Wichita St., 10 a.m., ESPN; Providence at Butler, 10 a.m., FS1; Temple at Cincinnati, 11 a.m., ESPN2; George Mason at Fordham, 11:30 a.m., USA; Memphis at SMU, noon, ESPN; Marquette at Creighton, noon, FS1; New Mexico at San Jose St., 1 p.m., CBSSN; Rutgers at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., FS1; Washington St. at Southern Cal, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, final round, noon, TGC
Figure skating — Olympics: gala (taped), 11 a.m., NBC
Cross country skiing — Olympics: women’s 30K (taped), 11 a.m., NBC
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Daytona 500, 11:30 a.m., Fox
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Women’s soccer — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. New Zealand, noon, ABC
Women’s college gymnastics — UCLA at Arizona St., 2 p.m., Pac-12
College softball — St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: UCLA vs. Florida St., 4 p.m., ESPN
NBA — All-Star Game: Team Durant vs. Team LeBron, 5 p.m., TBS and TNT
Olympics — Closing ceremony, 5 p.m. (taped), NBC
Monday
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State at Hawaii, 8:35 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Montana at Idaho, 2 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at The Joust, 8 a.m. in Jurupa Valley, Calif.
Lewis-Clark State at Sterling Grove Shootout, 8 a.m. in Surprise, Ariz.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Potlatch vs. Troy, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at Lewiston High School
Clearwater Valley vs. Genesee, 4:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at Lewiston High School
Logos vs. Lapwai, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament semifinal game at Lewiston High School
Prairie vs. Kamiah, 7:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at Lewiston High School
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Montana at Idaho, 2 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
College baseball — Washington State at Hawaii, 8:35 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
Rugby — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Newcastle, midnight, FS2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. and 2 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
Women’s college gymnastics — Arizona at California, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Utah at Washington, 6 p.m., Pac-12
Rugby — MLR: Seattle at San Diego, 2 p.m., ROOT
Men’s college basketball — Louisville at North Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN; Penn St. at Maryland, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Indiana at Ohio St., 4 p.m., FS1; Baylor at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m., ESPN; Arizona St. at UCLA, 6 p.m., FS1
NHL — Vegas at San Jose, 5 p.m., ROOT