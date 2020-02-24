On this day ...
FEBRUARY 24, 1978 — Kevin Porter of the New Jersey Nets set an NBA record with 29 assists in a 126-112 victory over the Houston Rockets.
Today
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Idaho Class 2A district tournament, Genesee — Grangeville vs. St. Maries, 6 p.m. at Genesee
Idaho Class 1A DI district tournament, LCSC Activity Center — Prairie vs. Kamiah, 6 p.m.; Troy vs. Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — various tournaments, 2 a.m. and noon, Tennis.
NBA — Kobe Bryant Memorial Service, 10 a.m., ESPN.
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Frankfurt, 11:20 a.m., FS2; Premier League, West Ham at Liverpool, 11:55 a.m., FS2.
Men’s basketball — Louisville at Florida State, 4 p.m., ESPN; Oklahoma State at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Women’s basketball — Duke at North Carolina State, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Baylor at West Virginia, 4 p.m., FS1; Oregon at Stanford, 6 p.m., ESPN2.