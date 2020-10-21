On this day ...
OCTOBER 21, 1950 — Tom Powers of Duke scored six touchdowns — three rushing, three receiving — in a 41-0 victory against Richmond.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Potlatch at Prairie, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament losers bracket match
Genesee at Troy, 7 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament winners bracket final
Deary vs. Highland, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division II district tournament championship at Kendrick
SPORTS ON TV
World Series: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 2, 5 p.m., Fox
Men’s soccer — CONCACAF League: CA Independiente vs. Antigua GFC, preliminary round, 5 p.m., FS2; Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS1
KBO baseball — Kia at Hanwha, 2:25 a.m. Thursday, ESPN2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Thursday, Tennis
Golf — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, first round, 3:30 a.m. Thursday, TGC