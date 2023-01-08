On this day ...

JANUARY 9, 2013 — No one is elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. For the second time in four decades, baseball writers failed to give any player the 75% required for induction to Cooperstown. Craig Biggio, 20th on the career list with 3,060 hits, appeared on 68.2% of the 569 ballots, the highest total but 39 votes shy.

