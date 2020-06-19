On this day ...
JUNE 19, 1986 — Len Bias, the second pick in the NBA draft made by the Boston Celtics two days before, died of a heart attack induced by cocaine use.
Today
LEGION BASEBALL
Moscow Blue Devils vs. Bitterroot Bucs, 9 a.m. at Big Bucks Tournament in Libby, Mont.
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Southampton at Norwich City, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN
Golf — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, second round, noon, TGC
Australian rules football — Sydney at North Melbourne, 8:30 p.m., FS2; St. Kilda at Collingwood, 11:30 p.m., FS1
SATURDAY
Rugby — Super Rugby: Auckland at Hamilton, midnight, ESPN; Parramatta at Sydney, 2:30 a.m., FS1
KBO Baseball — Doosan at LG, 12:55 a.m., ESPN; Doosan at LG, 12:55 a.m. Sunday, ESPN
Horse racing — IHR: The Royal Ascot, 6 a.m., NBC; America’s Day at the Races, 8:30 a.m., FS1; America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Bayern Munich, 6:20 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga: Dortmund at RB Leipzig, 6:20 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Golf — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, third round, noon, CBS
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The MoneyLion 300, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Australian rules football — Port Adelaide at Fremantle, 1 a.m. Sunday, FS1