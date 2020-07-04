On this day ...
JULY 4, 1923 — Jack Dempsey beat Tommy Gibbon in 15 rounds for the heavyweight title. The fight nearly bankrupted the town of Shelby, Mont., which borrowed heavily to stage it.
Today
LEGION BASEBALL
Moscow Blue Devils at Camas Prairie Zephyrs (2), 1 p.m.
Moscow Junior Blue Devils at Sandpoint 16U (2), 1 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
KBO baseball — Kiwoom at KT, 1:55 a.m., ESPN.
Australian Rules Football — AFL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane, 2:30 a.m., FS1; Fremantle at Adelaide, 8 a.m., FS1.
Auto racing — Formula One practice, 2:55 a.m., ESPN2; Formula One qualifying, Red Bull Ring, at Spielburg, Austria, 5:55 a.m., ESPN; IndyCar, The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 9 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, noon, NBC; IMSA: The WeatherTech 240, at Daytona Beach, Fla., 3 p.m., NBCSN.
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Brighton at Norwich City, 4:25 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League, Bournemouth at Manchester United, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League, Arsenal at Wolverhampton, 9:25 p.m., NBCSN; German Super Cup, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, final at Berlin, 10:45 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League, Watford at Chelsea, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN.
Horse racing — IHR: The English Oaks and The English Derby, Epsom Downs, 7 a.m., FS1; America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS1; Breeders’ Cup, Challenge Series, Belmont Park, 2 p.m., NBC; Challenge Series additional coverage, 2 p.m., NBCSN.
Tennis — The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team cup, Day 2, 9 a.m., TENNIS; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1, Round Robin, noon, TENNIS; Draft Kings Team Cup, Day 2 continued, 3 p.m., TENNIS.
Eating contests — 2020 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, from Coney Island, N.Y., 9 a.m., ESPN.
Golf — PGA Tour, The Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round, at Detroit Golf Club, 10 a.m., TGC; third round continued, noon, CBS.
TBT basketball — Big X vs. Jackson TN Underdogs, Round of 24, noon, ESPN; Brotherly Love vs. Stillwater Stars, Round of 24, 2 p.m., ESPN; House of ’Paign vs. War Tampa, Round of 24, 5 p.m., ESPN; Team CP3 vs. PrimeTime Players, 7 p.m., ESPN.
Rugby — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2; NRL: NewCastle at Manly Warringah, 11 p.m., FS1.
SUNDAY
KBO baseball — LG at Samsung, 12:55 a.m., ESPN.
Rugby — NRL: South Sydney at Canterbury-Bankstown, 1:30 a.m., FS1.
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Sheffield United at Burnley, 4 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League, West Ham at Newcastle United, 6:10 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League, Aston Villa at Liverpool, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A, Fiorentina at Parma, 10:25 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League, Manchester City at Southampton, 11 a.m., NBC.
Auto racing — Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix, 6:05 a.m., ESPN; Cup Series, Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400, 1 p.m., NBC.
Tennis — various tournaments, Tennis Channel.
Golf — PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, 10 a.m., TGC, and noon, CBS.
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS1.
TBT basketball — Jimmy V vs. Herd That, 11 a.m., ESPN; Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer, 1 p.m., ESPN; Heartfire vs. Men of Mackey, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Armored Athlete vs. Power of the Paw, 6 p.m., ESPN2.