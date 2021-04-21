On this day ...

APRIL 21, 1980 — Bill Rodgers won his third consecutive Boston Marathon. Rosie Ruiz is disqualified eight days later as women’s champion when it’s discovered she did not run the entire distance.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Idaho at Big Sky Championships, 8 a.m. in Molalla, Ore.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Washington State at San Diego, 1:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Clarkston at North Central, 3 p.m.

Pullman at Othello (2), 3 p.m.

Kendrick at Kamiah/CV, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Orofino at Genesis Prep, 9 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Lewiston at Clarkston, 3 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

Women’s soccer — FASL: Chelsea at Manchester City, 10 a.m., NBCSN; NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign at Portland FC, Group Stage, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Men’s soccer — Serie A: Cagliari at Udinese, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa, noon, NBCSN; Liga MX: Guadalajara at Monterrey, 7 p.m., FS1

Golf — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, first round, 3 p.m., TGC

MLB — Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL — Nashville at Chicago, 4 p.m., NBCSN; San Jose at Vegas, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

NBA — Utah at Houston, 5 p.m., ROOT

Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Thursday, Tennis

Rugby — NRL: Newcastle at Penrith, 2:30 a.m. Thursday, FS2

