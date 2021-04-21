On this day ...
APRIL 21, 1980 — Bill Rodgers won his third consecutive Boston Marathon. Rosie Ruiz is disqualified eight days later as women’s champion when it’s discovered she did not run the entire distance.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Big Sky Championships, 8 a.m. in Molalla, Ore.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at San Diego, 1:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Clarkston at North Central, 3 p.m.
Pullman at Othello (2), 3 p.m.
Kendrick at Kamiah/CV, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Orofino at Genesis Prep, 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Lewiston at Clarkston, 3 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Women’s soccer — FASL: Chelsea at Manchester City, 10 a.m., NBCSN; NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign at Portland FC, Group Stage, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Cagliari at Udinese, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa, noon, NBCSN; Liga MX: Guadalajara at Monterrey, 7 p.m., FS1
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, first round, 3 p.m., TGC
MLB — Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL — Nashville at Chicago, 4 p.m., NBCSN; San Jose at Vegas, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
NBA — Utah at Houston, 5 p.m., ROOT
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Thursday, Tennis
Rugby — NRL: Newcastle at Penrith, 2:30 a.m. Thursday, FS2