MAY 20, 1978 — Affirmed, ridden by Steve Cauthen, continued the battle with Alydar and won the Preakness Stakes by a neck.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Grangeville vs. Melba, 2:30 p.m. in Class 2A state tournament first round in Pocatello

Orofino vs. Malad, 5 p.m. in Class 2A state tournament first round in Pocatello

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Pomeroy at Sunnyside Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at Colton, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Rogers at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.

Pomeroy at Sunnyside Christian, 5 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at Colton, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Pullman, Lewis & Clark, Shadle Park at Gonzaga Prep, 7 p.m.

Clarkston, Rogers, Mead at Cheney, 7 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

Golf — The PGA Championship, first round, 10 a.m., ESPN; LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, first round, noon, TGC

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

Men’s college tennis — NCAA National Championships, 2:30 p.m., Tennis

NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup Central Division: Florida at Tampa Bay, first round, game 3, 3:30 p.m., USA; Stanley Cup East Division: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, first round, game 3, 4 p.m., NBCSN; Stanley Cup West Division: Vegas at Minnesota, first round, game 3, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN, ROOT

The Spring League — Conquerors vs. Aviators, 4 p.m., FS1; Alphas vs. Linemen, 7 p.m., FS1

NBA play-in — Eastern Conference: Indiana at Washington, 5 p.m., TNT

Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Friday, Tennis

