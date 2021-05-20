On this day ...
MAY 20, 1978 — Affirmed, ridden by Steve Cauthen, continued the battle with Alydar and won the Preakness Stakes by a neck.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Grangeville vs. Melba, 2:30 p.m. in Class 2A state tournament first round in Pocatello
Orofino vs. Malad, 5 p.m. in Class 2A state tournament first round in Pocatello
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pomeroy at Sunnyside Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Colton, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Rogers at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at Sunnyside Christian, 5 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Colton, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Pullman, Lewis & Clark, Shadle Park at Gonzaga Prep, 7 p.m.
Clarkston, Rogers, Mead at Cheney, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — The PGA Championship, first round, 10 a.m., ESPN; LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, first round, noon, TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Men’s college tennis — NCAA National Championships, 2:30 p.m., Tennis
NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup Central Division: Florida at Tampa Bay, first round, game 3, 3:30 p.m., USA; Stanley Cup East Division: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, first round, game 3, 4 p.m., NBCSN; Stanley Cup West Division: Vegas at Minnesota, first round, game 3, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN, ROOT
The Spring League — Conquerors vs. Aviators, 4 p.m., FS1; Alphas vs. Linemen, 7 p.m., FS1
NBA play-in — Eastern Conference: Indiana at Washington, 5 p.m., TNT
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Friday, Tennis