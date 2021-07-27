On this day ...
JULY 27, 1937 — United States tennis won the Davis Cup by beating Britain four matches to one.
Today
SUMMER BASEBALL
Burley Green Sox vs. Owyhee Rivercats, 9:30 a.m. in Legion Class A state tournament losers’ bracket game at Harris Field
Upper Valley Bulldogs vs. Lewis-Clark Cubs, 12:30 p.m. in Legion Class A state tournament losers’ bracket game at Harris Field
Moscow Blue Devils vs. Marsh Valley Eagles, 4:30 p.m. in Legion Class A state tournament winners’ bracket game at Harris Field
Idaho Falls Tigers vs. Pocatello Razorbacks winner, 7:30 p.m. in Legion Class A state tournament losers’ bracket game at Harris Field
SPORTS ON TV
Olympics — Slalom Canoeing, Beach Volleyball, Women’s Cycling, Women’s Mountain Biking, 3x3 Basketball, Women’s Swimming, 6 a.m., NBC; Gymnastics, Women’s Swimming, Men’s Swimming, 2 p.m., NBC; Slalom Canoeing, 6 p.m., NBC; Cycling, Women’s Water Polo, 6:35 p.m., NBC; Beach Volleyball, Women’s Basketball, 3x3 Basketball, 8 p.m., NBCSN; Softball final, 1 a.m. (Wednesday), NBCSN; Beach Volleyball, Women’s Handball, Archery, Badminton, Fencing, Softball, Table Tennis, Surfing, Volleyball, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday), NBCSN.
Soccer — Copa do Brasil: Fluminense at Criciúma, Round of 16 1st Leg, 3 p.m., FS2
TBT basketball — Blue Collar U vs. Category 5, Regional Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., ESPN; The Money Team vs. Carmen’s Crew, Regional Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis — ATP Atlanta & Kitzbuhel, early rounds, 2 a.m., Tennis; Atlanta & Kitzbuhel, 2 a.m. (Wednesday), Tennis
Major League Baseball — Houston at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT.