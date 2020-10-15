On this day ...
OCTOBER 15t, 2000 — For the first time in NFL history, a game started with back-to-back touchdown returns on kickoffs. Atlanta’s Darrick Vaughn returns the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, then St. Louis matched the Falcons immediately as Tony Horne takes the ball 3 yards deep in the end zone and ran down the sideline for a game-tying score. St. Louis also set an NFL record by scoring four two-point conversions in the 45-29 win.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Sandpoint at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Lapwai at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Logos at Potlatch, 7:30 p.m.
Kootenai at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
St. Maries at Orofino, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Moscow at Sandpoint, 4 p.m. in Class 4A district tournament final
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Moscow at Sandpoint, 6 p.m. in Class 4A district tournament final
SPORTS ON TV
Rugby — SLR: Wigan vs. Catalans, 9:30 a.m., FS2; SLR: St. Helens vs. Wakefield, 11:30 a.m., FS2; NRL: Melbourne vs. Canberra, preliminary final, 1:30 a.m. Friday, FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, first round, 2 p.m., TGC
MLB playoffs — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 5, 2 p.m., TBS; National League Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 4, 5 p.m., Fox and FS1
College football — Georgia State at Arkansas State, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
High school football — Booker T. Washington (La.) at Newman (La.), 6 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 1 a.m. Friday, Tennis
Australian rules football — AFL: Richmond at Port Adelaide, preliminary final, 1:30 a.m. Friday, FS2
KBO baseball — Lotte at NC, 2:25 a.m. Friday, ESPN2