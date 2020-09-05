On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 5, 1950 — Arthur Larsen won the men’s title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships and Mary Osborne du Pont took the women’s title for the third consecutive year.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Lakeside vs. Lewis County at Nezperce, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Highland-Craigmont at Nezperce, 11 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Texas at Seattle, 6:10 p.m., KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2; IMSA: Grand Prix, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, 8:30 and 11:30 a.m., NBCSN; Lucas Oil Dirt Series: The CMH Diamond Nationals, 9 a.m., CBS; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, 9:30 a.m., NBC; NHRA: qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1
Horse racing — NYRA: Saratoga Live, 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., FS1; NYRA: Saratoga Live, 11 a.m., FS2; Kentucky Derby, 11:30 a.m., NBC
Tennis — The U.S. Open: third round, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Valour FC vs. Forge FC, first stage, 8:45 a.m., FS2; UEFA Nations League: Iceland vs. England, League A Group 2, 9 a.m., ABC; UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs. Croatia, League A Group 3, 11:30 a.m., ABC; MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City, 5 p.m., Fox
College football — Eastern Kentucky at Marshall, 10 a.m., ESPN; SMU at Texas State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN; Arkansas State at Memphis, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s soccer — Sky Blue FC at Washington, 10 a.m., CBS
Golf — PGA Tour: The Tour Championship, second round, 10 a.m., TGC
MLB — San Diego at Oakland, 1 p.m., Fox; Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., FS1; Texas at Seattle, 6:10 p.m., ROOT Northwest
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal round: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 4, 3:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference second round, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, Game 2, 6 p.m.
NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference second round: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., NBC
Australian rules football — AFL: Hawthorn at St. Kilda, 8 p.m., FS2; AFL: Essendon at Geelong, 10:30 p.m., FS1
SUNDAY
Australian rules football — AFL: West Coast at Western, 1 a.m., FS1; AFL: Fremantle at Melbourne, 2 a.m. Monday, FS2
Cycling — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, 4:30 a.m., NBCSN
Golf — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, final round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Tour Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Tour Championship, third round, noon, NBC
Auto racing — Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, 6:05 a.m., ESPN2; NHRA: The U.S. Nationals, 8 a.m., FS1; NHRA: The U.S. Nationals, 10 a.m., Fox; NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Education Lottery 200, 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, 3 p.m., NBCSN
Tennis — U.S. Open: round of 16, 8 a.m. and noon, ESPN; U.S. Open: round of 16, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — NYRA: Saratoga Live, 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., FS2; NYRA: Saratoga Live, 1:30 p.m., FS1
MLB — Milwaukee at Cleveland, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Houston at L.A. Angels, 1 p.m., TBS; Texas at Seattle, 1:10 p.m., ROOT Northwest; St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 4 p.m., ESPN
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal round: Milwaukee vs. Miami, Game 4, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Western Conference semifinal round: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 2, 5:30 p.m., ABC
Boxing — PBC Prelims: undercard bouts, 3 p.m., FS1; PBC Fight Night: Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos (welterweights), 5 p.m., Fox
Men’s soccer — MLS: Nashville SC at Inter Miami, 5 p.m., FS1