On this day ...

SEPTEMBER 5, 1950 — Arthur Larsen won the men’s title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships and Mary Osborne du Pont took the women’s title for the third consecutive year.

Today

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Lakeside vs. Lewis County at Nezperce, 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Highland-Craigmont at Nezperce, 11 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — Texas at Seattle, 6:10 p.m., KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2; IMSA: Grand Prix, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, 8:30 and 11:30 a.m., NBCSN; Lucas Oil Dirt Series: The CMH Diamond Nationals, 9 a.m., CBS; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, 9:30 a.m., NBC; NHRA: qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1

Horse racing — NYRA: Saratoga Live, 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., FS1; NYRA: Saratoga Live, 11 a.m., FS2; Kentucky Derby, 11:30 a.m., NBC

Tennis — The U.S. Open: third round, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN2

Men’s soccer — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Valour FC vs. Forge FC, first stage, 8:45 a.m., FS2; UEFA Nations League: Iceland vs. England, League A Group 2, 9 a.m., ABC; UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs. Croatia, League A Group 3, 11:30 a.m., ABC; MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City, 5 p.m., Fox

College football — Eastern Kentucky at Marshall, 10 a.m., ESPN; SMU at Texas State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN; Arkansas State at Memphis, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s soccer — Sky Blue FC at Washington, 10 a.m., CBS

Golf — PGA Tour: The Tour Championship, second round, 10 a.m., TGC

MLB — San Diego at Oakland, 1 p.m., Fox; Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., FS1; Texas at Seattle, 6:10 p.m., ROOT Northwest

NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal round: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 4, 3:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference second round, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, Game 2, 6 p.m.

NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference second round: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., NBC

Australian rules football — AFL: Hawthorn at St. Kilda, 8 p.m., FS2; AFL: Essendon at Geelong, 10:30 p.m., FS1

SUNDAY

Australian rules football — AFL: West Coast at Western, 1 a.m., FS1; AFL: Fremantle at Melbourne, 2 a.m. Monday, FS2

Cycling — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, 4:30 a.m., NBCSN

Golf — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, final round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Tour Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Tour Championship, third round, noon, NBC

Auto racing — Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, 6:05 a.m., ESPN2; NHRA: The U.S. Nationals, 8 a.m., FS1; NHRA: The U.S. Nationals, 10 a.m., Fox; NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Education Lottery 200, 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, 3 p.m., NBCSN

Tennis — U.S. Open: round of 16, 8 a.m. and noon, ESPN; U.S. Open: round of 16, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Horse racing — NYRA: Saratoga Live, 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., FS2; NYRA: Saratoga Live, 1:30 p.m., FS1

MLB — Milwaukee at Cleveland, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Houston at L.A. Angels, 1 p.m., TBS; Texas at Seattle, 1:10 p.m., ROOT Northwest; St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 4 p.m., ESPN

NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal round: Milwaukee vs. Miami, Game 4, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Western Conference semifinal round: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 2, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Boxing — PBC Prelims: undercard bouts, 3 p.m., FS1; PBC Fight Night: Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos (welterweights), 5 p.m., Fox

Men’s soccer — MLS: Nashville SC at Inter Miami, 5 p.m., FS1

Tags

Recommended for you