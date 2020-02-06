On this day ...
FEBRUARY 6, 2010 — Jerry Rice and Emmitt Smith led a class of seven new members in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The NFL’s career receiving and rushing leaders were joined in the Hall by John Randle, Russ Grimm, Rickey Jackson, Floyd Little and Dick LeBeau.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Montana State, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Montana State at Idaho, 6 p.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Nezperce at Kamiah, 6 p.m.
Asotin at Reardan, 7:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
Grangeville at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty at Colfax, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Idaho Class 1A-D2 district tournament — Deary vs. St. John Bosco, 6 p.m. at Lapwai High School
Idaho Class 1A-D2 district tournament — Logos vs. Highland, 7:30 p.m. at Lapwai High School
Orofino at Grangeville, 7:30 p.m.
Asotin at Reardan, 6 p.m.
Liberty at Colfax, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, first round, noon, TGC; EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, second round, 8 p.m., TGC
Men’s college basketball — Cincinnati at Wichita State, 4 p.m., ESPN; Connecticut at Tulsa, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Southern California at Arizona, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 8 p.m., CBSSN; UCLA at Arizona State, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis — ATP/USTA: Córdoba-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds, 2 p.m., Tennis; ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit, 2 a.m. Friday
NHL — Detroit at Buffalo, 4 p.m., NBCSN; San Jose at Edmonton, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
NBA — Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 5 p.m., TNT; Houston at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m., TNT