On this day ...
JANUARY 24, 2010 — Kelly Kulick became the first woman to win a PBA Tour title, beating Chris Barnes in the final of the 45th Tournament of Champions. Kulick outscored Barnes 265-195 to take home the $40,000 first prize and a two-year PBA Tour exemption.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at Oregon State, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho at Portland State, 1 p.m.
Oregon at Washington State, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Idaho at Portland (exhibition), noon
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at Kickoff Weekend, Los Angeles
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Washington State at Oregon State, 2 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1), KCLX-AM (1450).
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Bologna at Juventus, 3:25 a.m., ESPN2
Women’s soccer — FASL: West Ham United at Arsenal, 4 a.m., NBCSN; FASL: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
Bowling — PBA: The Players Championship, 9 a.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — Indiana at Northwestern, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Kentucky at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Marquette at Butler, 11 a.m., FS1; Colorado at Arizona, noon, Pac-12; Washington at Oregon, 2 p.m., Pac-12; USC at Stanford, 4 p.m., Pac-12
NHL — Detroit at Chicago, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Vegas at Arizona, 1 p.m., ROOT
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, final round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, final round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, final round, noon, NBC
Rodeo — PBR: The Pendleton Whisky Invitational, 11 a.m., CBS
Men’s college basketball — George Washington at Rhode Island, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN; Memphis at East Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN2; San Diego State at Air Force, 7 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2; America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS1
Track and field — American Track League, noon, ESPN
NFL playoffs — NFC Championship: Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 12:05 p.m., Fox; AFC Championship: Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:40 p.m., CBS
Auto racing — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Roar Before the Rolex 24, 1:30 p.m.
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Arizona Intercollegiate, Tucson, Ariz.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho at Portland State, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Genesee at Logos, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
College golf — Southwestern Invitational, 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., TGC
Men’s college basketball — Syracuse at Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN; St. John’s at Villanova, 4 p.m., FS1; Texas Tech at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN; Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college basketball — Maryland at Ohio State, 4 p.m., ESPN2