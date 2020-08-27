On this day ...
AUGUST 27, 1976 — Transexual Renee Richards, formerly Richard Raskind, is barred from competing at the U.S. Open tennis championships after refusing to submit to a chromosome qualification test.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m.
Genesee at Nezperce, 7:30 p.m.
Kendrick at Highland-Craigmont, 6 p.m.
Potlatch at Kamiah, 7 p.m.
Logos at Clearwater Valley, 6:30 p.m.
McCall-Donnelly at Grangeville, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at San Diego, 1:10 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — European Tour: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, first round, 7 a.m., TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: The Tour Championship, first round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, first round, noon, TGC
Horse racing — NYRA: Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2
NBA playoffs — Western Conference first round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, 1 p.m., ESPN; Eastern Conference semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, 3:30 p.m.; Western Conference first round: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 6, 6 p.m., ESPN
MLB — Seattle at San Diego, 1:10 p.m., ROOT Northwest; Oakland at Texas, 3:30 p.m., Fox
NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference second round: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, Game 3, 4 p.m., NBCSN; Western Conference second round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 3, 6:45 p.m., NBCSN
WNBA — Chicago vs. Indiana, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Cavalry FC vs. Atlético Ottawa, first stage, 4:45 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 1, 1:55 a.m. Friday, ESPN
KBO baseball — KT at LG, 2:25 a.m. Friday, ESPN2
Australian rules football — AFL: Geelong at Western, 2:30 a.m. Friday, FS2